A video of two Ghanaian men based in Italy having a conversation about their lives has sparked reactions

In the video, one of the men said he was now the CEO of a company in Italy, managing a large number of employees

Speaking to popular social commentator, Paul Tabiri, he highlighted the importance of craftsmanship in Italy

A Ghanaian man has shared his success story abroad after leaving the shores of Ghana in search of greener pastures.

Speaking to a popular Ghanaian social commentator, Paul Tabiri, the young man, whose name has yet to be identified, said he is now the chief executive officer of a company in Italy, where he is based.

He said life abroad was tough but he was able to navigate the struggles of living in Italy to rise to his current position.

The Ghanaian man explained to Paul Tabiri that he initially moved to Italy to pursue a career in professional football but things did not go according to his plans.

This, he said, pushed him to start exploring other alternatives, adding that he took up a six-month course in machine operations.

"I came here to play football, but things did not go as planned and so, I decided to look for a job. I went to school for six months to become a machine operator. After that, I did an internship for a year before I got a contract. Today, I'm a boss, a CEO, because I manage a lot of people, they follow my instructions and cannot go near the machine without my permission," he said.

The young man made these remarks while having a conversation with Paul Tabiri on the importance of handicraft, comparing it to formal education.

The duo said in Italy more emphasis is placed on practical knowledge than textbook or theory, urging a paradigm shift in Ghana's education system.

Below is the video of the Ghanaian man and Paul Tabiri having a conversation over at a tea shop.

Reactions to the Ghanaian man's video

The conversations between the Ghanaian and Paul Tabiri appeared to have inspired many on social media who chanced on the video.

Below are a few of the comments:

@Kobi said:

Congratulations. man. You worked hard for this

@Frank the star also said:

"Wow, very beautiful, wish to meet you one day."

@Aboagye Bismark commented:

"Everything you're saying is true big bro... continue."

@ADDO MICHAEL also commented:

"l love to meet you people if like l get chance."

Source: YEN.com.gh