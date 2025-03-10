The Ghana captain has been involved in five Ligue 1 goals this season as one of Le Havre's most reliable performers

The Black Stars are in need of top-level internationals after failing to qualify for the 2025 AFCON

Dede's return to the national team has divided opinion, with any two fans unlikely to agree to his inclusion

Ghanaian football administrator Abdul Salam Yakubu has called on Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to recall Andre Ayew to the national team for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

The experienced forward has been in fine form for Le Havre in Ligue 1 this season, and Yakubu believes his presence will be crucial for Ghana’s qualification campaign, especially given the team has struggled in recent years, failing to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

Ayew’s Black Stars absence

Despite being one of Ghana’s most decorated and experienced players, Ayew has not been included in the national team squad for the past few international matches. His exclusion from the Black Stars’ Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign earlier this year sparked debates among football fans and analysts. While some believed it was time for the national team to transition into a younger squad, others felt that Andre Ayew's leadership and experience were still invaluable.

Ayew’s impressive form in Ligue 1

Since joining Le Havre in the French top flight, Ayew has proven his quality on the pitch. The 35-year-old forward has scored four goals and provided one assist this season, demonstrating his continued ability to make an impact at a high level. His contributions have been key in Le Havre’s campaign, and his performances suggest that he still has the skillset to perform at the international level.

Abdul Salam Yakubu advocates for Ayew’s return

Abdul Salam Yakubu, the owner of Ghanaian Division One League side New Edubiase, has openly urged Otto Addo to consider Ayew for the upcoming qualifiers. Yakubu, as quoted by Asempa FM, believes that Ayew’s goal-scoring prowess and leadership qualities make him a vital asset to the Black Stars.

“I believe Andre Ayew must be given a chance at the Black Stars again. We all know Ayew's commitment to the Black Stars, and we know if he doesn't score, he will assist. So I believe Andre Ayew must be given the chance again because we need him, ” Yakubu said.

He further argued that despite the emergence of young talents, the national team still requires experienced players like Ayew to guide and support them in crucial moments.

Otto Addo to recall Andre Ayew

With the World Cup qualifiers fast approaching, Otto Addo faces a crucial decision regarding Ayew’s potential return, with the Ghana head coach set to invite the veteran international for the Chad and Madagascar fixtures. While the head coach has shown a preference for younger players in recent selections, he may consider Ayew’s current form and experience as factors in determining the final squad.

As the debate continues, Ghanaians eagerly await Otto Addo’s squad announcement. Whether or not Ayew is recalled, the Black Stars will need to be at their best to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Senegalese referee SY Issah set to officiate the game against Madagascar.

The Ayew legacy in French football

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the wonderful milestone attained by the Ayew family in French football following Andre Ayew's strike for Le Havre against RC Lens on March 1.

Dede's goal took the Ligue 1 tally of goals for Abedi Ayew, Jodan Ayew, and Andre himself to 130 combined strikes.

