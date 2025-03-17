Otto Addo has sparked reactions on social media with his religious gesture ahead of his first training session with the Black Stars

The 49-year-old held his maiden training with the Black Stars ahead of their crucial games against Chad and Madagascar

Meanwhile, he has also handed a late call-up to promising Belgium-based midfielder Lawrence Agyekum

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

As the Black Stars kicked off preparations for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, head coach Otto Addo turned to his faith before setting foot on the pitch.

On Monday, March 17, Ghana’s senior national team gathered for their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium, marking their first assembly since the disappointing failure to qualify for AFCON 2025.

Otto Addo trained with nine players in his first training session with the Black Stars ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Otto Addo turns seeks divine guidance before Black Stars training

While the focus was on the players and tactical drills, it was Addo’s pre-training ritual that drew attention.

The 49-year-old tactician made the sign of the cross before stepping onto the field, a symbolic act of seeking divine guidance ahead of crucial back-to-back encounters against Chad and Madagascar.

Ghanaians react to Otto Addo’s religious gesture

His spiritual moment sparked discussions on social media, with fans sharing mixed opinions on X (formerly Twitter).

@ansuboahs commented:

"If prayers win matches, the Vatican would have established a football team and possibly won the Champions League and Club World Cup. Tactics and game management."

@JuniorPhyno3 advised:

"Use the right players and tactics. God will not play the ball; some is tactics that will work on Friday."

@theLawalIbrahim, on the other hand, prayed for the much-maligned coach:

"Mary Mother of God, help this man 🤲"

@qobi_cool was unforgiving with his assessment of Otto's religious gesture:

"Gye Nyame mentality, nothing exceptional. Wei!!!"

@skelaw01 slammed Addo's actions with a blunt question:

"So that it will do what?"

While some fans questioned the significance of Addo’s act, others remained hopeful that divine intervention, coupled with the right tactics, could turn Ghana’s fortunes around.

Black Stars hold first training session

With 23 players called up for this international window, the first batch of arrivals hit the ground running on Monday, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

Nine players were present for the opening session, with six outfield players working closely with the technical staff.

The likes of Kamaldeen Sulemana, Razak Simpson, Antoine Semenyo, Kamaradini Mamudu, Mohammed Salisu, and Gideon Mensah took part in intensive drills under Otto Addo’s supervision.

Meanwhile, the three goalkeepers—Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati Zigi, and Jojo Wollacott—trained separately, receiving focused attention from technical advisor Winfried Schäfer.

Desmond Offei and Winfred Schafer hand Antoine Semenyo tactical instructions during their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

What's next?

Ghana faces a defining week in their World Cup qualification journey.

First, they take on Chad on Friday, March 21, a match that presents an opportunity to rebuild confidence after recent disappointments, per Ghanafa.org.

Three days later, the team will travel to Morocco to battle Madagascar in another vital clash.

Securing six points from both fixtures would significantly boost the Black Stars' chances of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With pressure mounting, Otto Addo will need more than just prayers—his tactical acumen and squad selection will be put to the ultimate test.

Lawrence Agyekum earns late call-up

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Lawrence Agyekum has earned a late call-up for Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

The Cercle Brugge midfielder steps in as a replacement for the injured Elisha Owusu ahead of the crucial fixtures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh