The Ghana international is currently in the Black Stars camp preparing for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers

The Black Stars will face Chad and Madagascar on Friday in Accra and Monday in Morocco respectively

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku gave his wife a special treat on her 30th birthday after sending her and their children to The Chalets Bella Vya in the French Alps.

The Fenerbahce star is currently in camp with the Black Stars preparing for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

However, the defender took to opportunity to express his love for his family with a special message on social media.

In photos shared on social media, Djiku's wife, Heley, and the children enjoyed the best of resort treatment in the mountains while they also took time to ski in the white snows.

"A huge thank you to The Chalets Bella Vya for this top-notch welcome! A magnificent chalet perched in the mountains of Les Arcs, a dream setting, a cozy atmosphere and attentive service. My wife Heley Djiku loved this magical break for her 30th birthday, and the kids had a blast!," wrote Djiku.

Djiku and Heley tied the knot with his childhood partner in 2022 at a lovely ceremony in France, attended by friends and family. The couple have two children together.

Djiku, born in France, has been playing for Ghana since October 2020 after deciding to switch nationalities.

Black Stars prepare for Chad clash

Alexander Djiku joined 22 other Black Stars players in camp on Tuesday as coach Otto Addo intensifies preparations ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will train again on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the match against Chad on Friday.

Ghana, who currently sit join top of Group I will also face Madagascar on Monday in Morocco.

The head coach, Otto Addo, remains confident of Ghana's chances in the run to the FOFA World Cup.

He said, as quoted by 3 News:

“Ghanaians always want us to win. Surely, it was a big disappointment. But like I said, for us, if I could turn things around, I’ll surely do that. But we have to look forward; we have to start fresh. It’s a new year, different competition.

"We are in a very, very good position, and we have to really, really, come together as a team. We just had a few days of preparation. We have to surely look a little back on the mistakes we did and also concentrate on our strengths. We have big possibilities. And we have now big, big possible to take three points and we must do everything we can to ensure that.”

Ayew pledges victory for Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that new Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has assured Ghanaians of victory ahead of the game against Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

Ayew, who has been handed the task of leading the team following changes to the captaincy, joined the rest of his teammates for training on Tuesday.

Having failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco following a disastrous run in the qualifiers, the former African champions are poised to make amends ahead of the upcoming games.

