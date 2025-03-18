Asamoah Gyan was locked in an intense conversation with Mohammed Kudus after Ghana's training session on Tuesday

The legendary striker visited Kudus and his Black Stars teammates on Day Two of their preparations at the Accra Sports Stadium

Gyan holds the enviable title of Ghana's all-time top scorer with an impressive 51 goals

Ghana’s all-time leading scorer, Asamoah Gyan, made a special appearance at Black Stars' training as they intensified preparations for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad.

The former national team captain was among several distinguished guests who visited the squad on Day Two of their sessions at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Asamoah Gyan held an interaction with Mohammed Kudus after Day Two of Black Stars' training session in Accra. Photos by Ernest Ankomah/Getty, @3SportsGh/X and DeFodi Images /Getty.

Full house as Black Stars intensifies training on Day 2

After an initial turnout of just nine players on the opening day, the full 23-man roster was present and actively involved in training by Tuesday, March 18.

Otto Addo and his technical team led the squad through tactical drills and positional play, ensuring every individual was fine-tuned for the upcoming fixture.

The session concluded with an 8-a-side match, allowing players to sharpen their in-game awareness and attacking combinations.

Once training wrapped up, a series of interactions took place between the squad and the notable figures who had come to support them.

Among them, Gyan stood out, engaging in a deep conversation with Mohammed Kudus.

Asamoah Gyan holds a deep conversation with Kudus

Dressed in a long black outfit and matching cap, the retired striker stood on the very turf where he once dazzled fans with his prolific goal-scoring ability.

Though the exact details of their discussion remain unknown, Baby Jet’s animated gestures and Kudus’ attentive demeanour suggested an exchange of valuable advice and motivation.

Did Asamoah Gyan share his goal-scoring wisdom with Kudus?

Gyan will be hoping his words of wisdom translate into a resurgent performance from Kudus when Ghana faces Chad on Friday, March 21.

The West Ham United playmaker, however, heads into the fixture with a point to prove, having endured a frustrating night at the same venue back in November 2024, when he missed a penalty and was met with jeers from sections of the crowd.

Kudus' worrying goal-scoring form

Beyond his national team struggles, Kudus has been in a goal-scoring drought, last finding the net for West Ham in a 1-1 draw against Brighton on December 21, 2024, as cited by 3news.

Mohammed Kudus has scored 11 goals for Ghana in 34 appearances since making his debut for the Black Stars in November 2019. Photo by DeFodi Images.

More alarmingly, his last goal in Ghanaian colours came during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, when he struck twice in a thrilling encounter against Egypt on January 18, 2024, as noted by Transfermarkt.

With the weight of expectation on his shoulders, Kudus will look to rewrite the script and reignite his goal-scoring touch as Ghana chases a crucial victory in the World Cup qualifiers.

