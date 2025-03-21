Popular actor and TV presenter Akrobeto has sent a strong message to Ghanaians ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Chad

The host of the Real News show urged the populace to be confident before dropping his thoughtful message

Victory for the senior men's national team will lift them to the summit of Group I ahead of current leaders Madagascar

As Ghana’s Black Stars prepare for a decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad, renowned actor, comedian, and TV presenter Akrobeto has offered an unexpected yet important piece of advice to Ghanaians.

With tension mounting ahead of the must-win clash, Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, urged supporters to stay optimistic—but more intriguingly, he advised them to eat before kickoff to avoid potential distress based on past experiences.

Akrobeto has advised Ghanaians to eat before the Black Stars' match against Chad on March 21, 2025. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars and @utvghana/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghana vs Chad: A must-win scenario for Black Stars

Ghana’s qualification hopes hang in the balance following dominant victories by Group I rivals Mali and Madagascar.

According to the BBC, Mali cruised past Comoros, while Madagascar produced a stunning comeback to defeat the Central African Republic.

These results leave Otto Addo’s charges with no option but to secure all three points at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana is expected to record a statement win against Chad in the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

The team's last outing on home soil—a disappointing draw against Niger in the botched 2025 AFCON qualifier—left fans disheartened.

However, despite recent struggles, optimism remains high among the Ghanaian faithful, who believe the Black Stars can rise to the occasion.

Akrobeto’s lighthearted but thoughtful advice

As excitement builds, Akrobeto, host of the Real News, stepped in with a humorous yet thoughtful message.

Before offering his main advice, he called on fans to rally behind the team, emphasising the unpredictable nature of modern football.

He expressed confidence in a positive result but cautioned that, regardless of expectations, it was essential for fans to have their meals before the match.

"Have faith, feel good. But the only advice I will give you is to eat before the match," he said in Twi, a widely spoken Akan dialect.

"Eat, because I've witnessed an incident before. If you don't eat, your food will get spoilt. But when you eat before the match and Ghana wins, it will be all joy."

"Even if we lose, it will be all joy because you will be satisfied. Because, my people [Black Stars] can disappoint you," he concluded, capping off his remarks with a cheerful song to boost morale.

Black Stars’ recent struggles and the urgency of victory

Akrobeto’s lighthearted warning carries an underlying truth.

According to Flashscore, Ghana has failed to win any of its last five matches, recording three draws and two defeats.

This dismal run has intensified pressure on the squad to turn things around, with captain Jordan Ayew leading the charge in matchday five of the qualifiers.

With World Cup dreams on the line, the Black Stars cannot afford another setback.

As fans heed Akrobeto’s humorous yet relatable advice, the focus now shifts to the players, who must ensure that, this time, supporters celebrate not just because they ate—but because Ghana delivered a much-needed victory.

Strong security presence at Ghana vs Chad match

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a strong security presence, including hundreds of police officers and motorbike patrols, has been deployed around Accra Sports Stadium.

Enhanced measures such as bag checks and surveillance have been implemented to ensure a safe and secure environment for all.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh