Ghana boss Otto Addo has named his Black Stars starting lineup for Friday's World Cup qualifier against Chad

The starting formation features majority of the international regulars of the Ghana national football team

Ghana must win to boost their qualification chances with Madagascar now on top of Group I

The starting lineup of the Black Stars of Ghana to face Chad on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium in a highly anticipated FIFA World Cup qualifier.

With crucial three points at stake, all eyes are on the Black Stars as they look to continue their mission of atoning for their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by making it to the 2026 tournament. Head coach Otto Addo has officially released his starting lineup.

Otto Addo confirms Ghana starting lineup for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad at Accra Sports Stadium on March 21, 2025. Image credit: ghanafaofficial

Ghana’s strategic approach

In a match as crucial as this, with Ghana in second place in the qualifying Group I with 9 points after 4 games, it is expected that the four-time African champions will approach the game with a balanced strategy that focuses on both attacking power and defensive stability.

Coach Otto Addo has always emphasized the importance of a disciplined defense and a dynamic midfield, and it is likely that these key areas will be reinforced in the upcoming fixture, with YEN.com.gh earlier reporting Ghana's possible starting formation against Les Sao.

The approach of the Black Stars appears to be a 4-2-3-1 formation on paper, giving the team both flexibility and structure. This Addo stratagem should offer a solid defensive foundation while allowing for swift counter-attacks. The four defenders will have the primary responsibility of keeping Chad’s forwards at bay, while the midfielders will play a crucial role in controlling the pace of the game and dictating Ghana’s offensive moves.

Check out the official Black Stars starting lineup for the Ghana vs Chad World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium below.

Goalkeeper

The starting goalkeeper is Benjamin Asare, who has immense Ghana Premier League experience with the Hearts of Oak, is someone who has proven reliable between the posts in the GPL for the Phobians. will need to be quick on his feet and capable of organizing the defense as Ghana looks to keep a clean sheet against Chad.

Defenders

Otto Addo's backline of center backs Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, and full-backs Gideon Mensah, and Kingsley Schindler should give the team a strong defensive coverage while maintaining composure under pressure. The center-backs will play a pivotal role in halting any attacking threats from Chad. The full-backs, on the other hand, will need to support both defensively and offensively, providing width and occasional overlapping runs to create additional options in attack.

Midfield

The midfield features a combination of creativity, work rate, and defensive discipline. Thomas Partey of Arsenal will be crucial in controlling possession, breaking up attacks, and initiating counter-attacks while West Ham United playmaker Mohammed Kudus would focus on pushing the ball forward and linking play between defense and attack.

Wingers and striker

The right-sided winger is Ernest Appiah Nuamah, left-sided attacker is Antoine Semenyo, and the strikers are Jordan Ayew and Inaki Williams. All these offensive weapons are are known for their pace, agility, and clinical finishing abilities. The wingers would be required to provide width and offer dangerous crosses into the box, while the central forward will be tasked with finishing any chances created by the midfielders and wide players.

Why Jerry Afriyie needed to start against Chad

YEN.com.gh earlier reported five strong reasons why teenage sensation Jerry Afriyie needed to start the Ghana vs Chad World Cup 2026 qualifier.

