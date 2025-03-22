Ranking the Two Footed Players in the History of Football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane stand as iconic examples of two-footed stars

World Cup winners Messi and Maradona are excluded due to their reliance on one foot

YEN.com.gh has ranked the greatest two-footed players in football history

Over the years, many iconic players have graced the field, but only a handful can truly boast brilliance with both feet.

From thunderous shots from distance to breathtaking one-handed rescues to desperate sliding tackles, the multifaceted nature of the game ensures there's a spectacle for every fan.

Arguably, few sights rival the pleasure of witnessing a player equally adept with both feet, captivating the eye with their seamless control of the ball.

YEN.com.gh brings you the top five most two-footed players in football history.

Santi Cazorla

A single moment epitomises Cazorla's ambidexterity. While preparing to take a corner for Arsenal with his right foot, he was instructed to deliver an inswinger.

Rather than calling for a left-footed player, Cazorla effortlessly switched sides and delivered the cross with his 'weaker' foot.

Cazorla's proficiency with both feet emerged after sustaining an injury to his right ankle. Speaking to the Arsenal club website, he said:

“I have always preferred the right foot, ever since I was younger. I was a little bit hurt in my right ankle once, and that is when I started to use my left foot a lot more."

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo might not have the precision of others on this list with his weaker left foot, but his sheer power compensates.

He's shown his ability to smash in 30-yarders with that foot, a feat few can replicate.

According to the Messi vs Ronaldo App, he's scored an impressive 167 goals with his left boot alone, a tally that many players would envy across their entire careers, regardless of the body part.

His ambidexterity is just one more facet of his remarkable skill set. To illustrate, despite his aerial prowess, he's netted more goals with his left foot than his head, even at 39 years old.

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is renowned for his right foot, but his prowess with his 'weaker' foot is unparalleled.

When the Belgian lines up a shot from 25 yards with his left foot, it's almost certain to find the bottom corner. His strikes possess an incredible combination of power and precision.

The 32-year-old once netted a hat-trick of left-footed goals for Manchester City against Wolves, showcasing his exceptional ability with his non-dominant foot.

Johan Cruyff

Cruyff, one of the game's greatest, owed much to his exceptional ambidexterity. So adept was he with both feet that during the 1974 World Cup match against Sweden, he famously eschewed a right-footed cross, executing a 'Cruyff turn' to utilize his supposedly weaker left foot instead.

Renowned as a footballing genius, his unpredictability on the field was legendary. Particularly mesmerising was the graceful manner in which the Barcelona and Ajax icon manoeuvred across the pitch, captivating fans with his sublime ball control and aesthetics.

Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane's place near the top of the list is justified solely by his unforgettable left-footed volley in the Champions League final for Real Madrid against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Frenchman's technical prowess was evident on both sides, showcasing equal skill with his left foot as with his right.

Adding to defenders' woes alongside his deceptive speed, power, and dribbling ability was his comfort in going either way. Some argue that the French legend could claim the number one spot on the list, but he narrowly falls short.

Source: AFP