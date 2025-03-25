Benjamin Asare displayed his impressive dance moves after keeping consecutive clean sheets with the Black Stars

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper put on a solid performance as Ghana recorded two wins on the bounce in the World Cup qualifiers

He is set to return to club action on April 2 when the Phobians take on Nations FC in the Ghana Premier League

Benjamin Asare was in jubilant spirits after securing another shutout in Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper played a key role as the Black Stars cruised to victory, strengthening their grip on a place at next year’s global tournament.

Benjamin Asare's rise to prominence

His recent rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable. Initially viewed as a symbolic call-up, the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper defied expectations to claim the starting role for Ghana’s March qualifiers.

He made his international debut against Chad on March 21, producing a composed display as Otto Addo’s side dismantled Les Sao with a commanding 5-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium, per Flashscore.

Backing the faith with performance

Many anticipated a change in goal for the fixture against Madagascar, with suggestions that a more experienced pair of hands would be preferred against stronger opposition.

However, the coaching staff reaffirmed their belief in Asare, handing him another opportunity to impress.

He justified that trust with a composed performance, making two crucial saves to preserve Ghana’s clean sheet.

Benjamin Asare shows off dancing skills after Madagascar win

Following the final whistle, the mood in the Black Stars' camp was electric.

A video circulating on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, captured Asare in the dressing room, expressing his joy through dance.

Clad in his goalkeeping attire, the former Great Olympics custodian swayed effortlessly, celebrating yet another milestone in his blossoming national team journey.

What lies ahead for Asare?

His impressive outings in national colours have not only boosted his confidence but also underscored the growing influence of locally-based players in the Black Stars setup.

With international duty concluded, Asare now shifts focus back to club commitments, rejoining Hearts of Oak for the remainder of their Ghana Premier League campaign.

During his absence, the Phobians struggled to find form, managing just a point from two fixtures against Bechem United and Bibiani Gold Stars.

His return between the posts will be a timely boost as Hearts aim to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Nations FC at the University of Ghana Stadium on April , per Sofascore.

Having already seized his moment on the international stage, Asare will now look to channel that momentum into his club performances, further solidifying his credentials as one of Ghana’s most reliable shot-stoppers.

Benjamin Asare declared Ghana's No.1 goalkeeper

Previously, YEN.com.gh revealed that Benjamin Asare has been officially named the Black Stars' first-choice goalkeeper following his impressive performances for the national team.

Head coach Otto Addo confirmed that Asare is set to retain his spot when Ghana resumes its qualifiers in September.

