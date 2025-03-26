Ranking the 6 Most Expensive Teenagers in Football History

Football is now dominated by wealth and power, with state-owned teams able to sign players purely due to money

Football is now dominated by wealth and power. The beautiful game still has the skills, drama and chaos that it used to have. But now teams can dominate if they are state-owned, capable of signing players purely because they have money. From Neymar joining Paris Saint-Germain for £200m to Moises Caicedo joining Chelsea for £115m, the sport has always seen crazy price tags attached to players.

Teenagers are not exempt from that - and, over the years, a plethora of players under the age of 20 have left for extortionate fees. They can break onto the world stage and conquer matches, clubs and even leagues over the course of the season. Arriving from a club's academy to leaving for a record-breaking price, teenagers have the ability to dictate the future of clubs due to their talent. If a club with financial issues is capable of selling a wonderkid, it can be fixed overnight, highlighting why clubs consistently buy and sell teenagers.

The Premier League is widely seen as the richest and most powerful league in the world - and it has played a part in seeing teenagers make transfers for incredible prices. Here are the 15 most expensive teenagers in football history.

6. Anthony Martial - £51m (Monaco to Manchester United)

When Anthony Martial scored his first goal for Manchester United against Liverpool, Martin Tyler bellowed: "Welcome to Manchester United, Anthony Martial" - one of the most iconic pieces of commentary in the league. When he joined, he was billed as one of the best teenagers in the world, with the Red Devils even inserting a 'Ballon d'Or' clause in his contract where AS Monaco would receive an extra payment if he ever won it.

In 70 matches with the French side, he scored 15 goals with eight assists. His raw talent was clear to the naked eye, leading to Man Utd signing him for £51m. It didn't work out for him in the north of England, but he was still one of the most hyped teenagers ever.

5. Leny Yoro - £52m (Lille to Manchester United)

Interest was high in 18-year-old Leny Yoro after he burst onto the scene in Ligue 1. Making his French League debut at just 16-years-old, the centre-back proceeded to go from strength to strength, becoming one of the most promising defenders on the European scene. With Real Madrid and Manchester United sniffing around, a big move always seemed like it was in the offing.

The latter went on to win the race, making a huge offer of £52m to beat the Spanish giants to a transfer, as Los Blancos were reluctant to bid so high and preferred to wait until the summer of 2025, when Yoro was out of contract. France Under-21 manager Thierry Henry said that the start of the defender's career had been "exemplary" and United fans will be hoping that there is even more to come.

4. Romeo Lavia - £53m (Southampton to Chelsea)

Romeo Lavia left relegated Southampton to join heavyweights Chelsea in the summer of 2023. His performances on the south coast impressed, even if he couldn't stop them from suffering the drop.

Signed for £53m, Lavia came with a huge price tag, but - at the time - it was justified due to his performances. He had a pass accuracy of over 85% whilst he had a strong injury record. In the middle of the park, he battled past opposition midfielders and frequently dictated the tempo of the match. Very few midfielders had his strength and power at his age, and he could yet silence doubters at Stamford Bridge after an injury-hit first season.

3. Matthijs de Ligt - £72.5m (Ajax to Juventus)

Ajax's run to the 2019 Champions League semi-finals is seen as one of the most impressive performances in the competition's recent history. They knocked out Real Madrid in the round of 16 and then Juventus in the quarter-finals. Only a dramatic Lucas Moura second-half hat-trick denied them a place in the final.

Matthijs de Ligt played a huge part in that run. Not only did he score three goals in the competition, but he was the captain for several matches, showing composure, awareness and strength in every moment. Unsurprisingly, he left for Juventus in the summer of 2018 for £72.5m.

2. Joao Felix - £108m (Benfica to Atletico Madrid)

Joao Felix's move to Atletico Madrid from Benfica in the summer of 2019 shocked the world because of the price tag. At £108m, he was one of the most expensive players of all time, not just teenagers. Felix had shown promise with Benfica with 20 goals and 11 assists in 43 matches showcasing that. He had the dribbling, skill and pace to impress, justifying an expensive fee, but potentially not at over £100m, which earned him a spot in the most expensive team in football history.

However, at the age of 18, it placed immense pressure on him. It unsurprisingly led to a disappointing spell at the club before moves on loan to Chelsea and Barcelona.

1. Kylian Mbappe - £154m (Monaco to PSG)

Kylian Mbappe is one of the sport's biggest superstars - and his spell at Monaco foreshadowed an incredible career. In 60 appearances for the club, he scored 27 goals with 16 assists. He helped Monaco reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2017 with a string of spectacular performances, including against heavyweights Manchester City.

Due to this, he joined Paris Saint-Germain on loan in 2017, before making the move permanent in 2018 for a price of £154m. The permanent move came off the back of Mbappe becoming just the second teenager to score in a World Cup final - after Pele - almost immediately justifying his expensive price tag.

Source: AFP