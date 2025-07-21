Ghanaians and other travellers planning to travel to the United States on non-immigrant visas will soon have to pay an additional $250 as part of a new policy introduced by the Trump administration.

The new visa integrity fee is part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”.

The new visa integrity fee will be charged on top of existing visa application costs

The act was signed into law on July 4 2025, and takes effect during the US' 2025 fiscal year from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025.

According to section 10007 of the Act:

“In addition to any other fee authorised by law, the Secretary of Homeland Security shall require the payment of a fee, equal to the amount specified in this subsection, by any alien issued a nonimmigrant visa at the time of such issuance.”

The fee will apply to all non-immigrant visa holders, including tourists, students, and temporary workers from Ghana and other countries that do not qualify for the U.S. Visa Waiver Programme.

It does not affect those travelling with an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation), which is mostly limited to citizens of countries like the UK, Australia, Japan, and Singapore.

In addition to existing visa processing costs, the U.S. has also increased the Form I-94 fee to $24, further raising the financial burden on travellers.

