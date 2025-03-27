Video footage showed Kylian Mbappé touching his private parts during the Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid lodged a formal complaint with UEFA, submitting video evidence that highlights controversial actions of four Real Madrid players following their UEFA Champions League clash on March 12.

The complaint, which was sent to UEFA’s ethics and disciplinary inspector, has led to against the conduct of four Real Madrid players per the BBC. It focuses on incidents involving Kylian Mbappé, Antonio Rüdiger, Vinicius Jr, and Dani Ceballos. The footage of these actions went viral, leading to widespread discussion. UEFA's investigation could potentially result in sanctions for the players involved ahead of the huge Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA CL quarter-final meeting.

Kylian Mbappé's controversial celebration

The first incident involves French forward Kylian Mbappé, who was reportedly captured on video touching his private parts during the jubilation per RMC. The footage sparked outrage among fans of Atletico and critics alike. Mbappé’s actions were seen as highly inappropriate, particularly given the intense scrutiny that professional footballers face in such high-profile competitions.

The gesture of Mbappe, who recently revealed his biggest Real Madid ambition, raised questions about the behavior of elite footballers and the standards expected of them during major matches like the Champions League. UEFA’s investigation into this incident will focus on whether Mbappé’s actions were intended to provoke or if they violated the ethical standards of the competition.

Antonio Rüdiger's gesture

The German center-back of Real Madrid, also came under scrutiny following the same Champions League clash. Rüdiger was filmed miming an unacceptable gesture with his thumb, a move that was interpreted as a threatening or provocative act. The video quickly spread on social media, leading to widespread condemnation of the player’s behavior.

The incident has raised concerns about the mental and emotional conduct of players during intense matches, with critics arguing that such gestures can escalate tensions and incite further violence on the pitch.

Vinicius Jr's response to Atletico fans

Vinicius Jr, who featured in Brazil's two World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina, was filmed responding to insults from opposition fans as he made his way back to the dugout during the Champions League match. Known for his fiery temperament, Vinicius has often found himself at the center of controversies related to his interactions with opposing supporters.

In this instance, the lethal winger was caught teasing the fans in retaliation for their insults. His actions, while not as overtly provocative as those of some other players, raised questions about how professional footballers should handle such situations. UEFA’s disciplinary review will likely focus on whether Vinicius’ response was proportionate and if it crossed any lines in terms of conduct and professionalism.

Dani Ceballos' offensive conduct

The final player in question is Dani Ceballos, who was filmed making an obscene gesture as he entered the tunnel after the match. Ceballos was captured giving the finger to the opposing fans or possibly even the cameras.

This type of behavior has long been regarded as unsportsmanlike, and UEFA’s ethics and disciplinary inspector will have to determine whether this gesture merits disciplinary action. Ceballos’ actions are part of a broader discussion about the behavior of players in high-stakes matches, and whether gestures like these contribute to the overall image of the sport.

