The 2-0 loss to Croatia saw France struggle against a well-organized defense, limiting Mbappé's to score

Despite a quiet game, France coach Didier Deschamps commended Kylian Mbappé's fitness and work ethic

The 2018 World Cup winners host the second leg next week Monday at the Stade de France

Kylian Mbappé was largely kept quiet during France's disappointing 2-0 defeat to Croatia in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League quarter-finals first leg on Thursday.

Despite his usual brilliance on the field, the French striker struggled to make a significant impact, much to the disappointment of the team and their supporters. However, France's coach Didier Deschamps offered a balanced assessment of Mbappé's performance, praising his work ethic and physical fitness while acknowledging that he could have done more in a game dominated by the Croatian side.

Deschamps reflects on Mbappé’s effort

Speaking after the match, France head coach Didier Deschamps was quick to defend his star player, recognizing his fitness level and commitment despite the lack of goals or significant impact.

“Mbappé? I thought he was very fit. He didn't pull off everything. He was very available, made a lot of effort against a deep block. I thought he was fit. He can always do better, but he was very available.” Didier Deschamps said.

The statement highlights Deschamps' appreciation for Mbappé's movement and constant involvement in the game that was dominated by the 36-year-old Ivan Perisic. In modern football, a player’s willingness to track back, press high, and remain active throughout a match is crucial, and Mbappé certainly fulfilled those roles. However, his usual flair and game-changing moments were missing as Croatia controlled the match in Split, making it difficult for the French forward to break through.

A challenging game for France

The match against Croatia was always going to be a tough one, given the quality of the Croatian squad and their tactical discipline. The 2018 World Cup semi-finalists dominated possession and employed a well-organized defensive structure that neutralized many of France’s attacking threats. Mbappé, known for his blistering pace and dribbling, was limited in his attempts to break through Croatia’s defense, particularly with the team's focus on containing his runs.

Despite his efforts, the match was a tough challenge for the entire French team. While Mbappé was indeed active, the Croatian defense was well-prepared and executed its game plan flawlessly. The deep defensive block that Croatia deployed proved to be a significant obstacle for Mbappé, who typically thrives in open spaces or when the opposition is forced to play high and wide.

Mbappé's individual struggles

Mbappé's individual performance in the 2-0 defeat on his international football return is likely to be remembered for his inability to create major chances. While his fitness was not in question, his usual moments of magic—whether it be a dazzling run, a clever assist, or a well-placed goal—were absent on this occasion.

Throughout the match, he was unable to find the space he needed to showcase his attacking prowess, a testament to the solid defensive work put in by Croatia.

"When you make technical errors, the animation doesn't matter... I repeat, the system doesn't matter..." Deschamps added.

Although the 2018 World Cup winner did not perform to his usual standards, his efforts were not lost on Deschamps, who took the time to praise his commitment. However, as Deschamps highlighted, Mbappé’s work rate and determination were commendable, even if the end product was not forthcoming, with the former PSG striker expected to bounce back in the return leg slated for March 23 at Stade de France.

