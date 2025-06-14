Inter Milan forward Medhi Taremi has found himself stranded in Iran after Israeli missile attacks on Tehran led to the grounding of all outgoing flights.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The 32-year-old had returned to his homeland to accept Iran’s Footballer of the Year award and was scheduled to fly directly to Los Angeles to join his Inter teammates for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Inter Milan Player Stranded in Iran Amid Israel Attacks Ahead of Club World Cup Match

Source: Getty Images

However, the situation in Iran rapidly deteriorated following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, which led to retaliatory attacks and widespread violence across the region.

According to Sky Italia, Inter Milan are in “constant contact” with the player as they work on a solution to safely extract him from the country.

The recent conflict has seen over 78 Iranians killed, including top security personnel, and more than 320 injured—most of them civilians.

In Israel, retaliatory Iranian strikes resulted in three deaths and dozens of injuries. With flights grounded, Taremi remains stuck, casting doubt on his availability for Inter’s Club World Cup fixtures.

Taremi’s international duties and club form

Taremi had been in Iran not only for the award ceremony but also to participate in World Cup qualifiers against Qatar and North Korea.

He featured in both matches, scoring in the latter at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium just days before the conflict intensified.

His contributions continue to underscore his importance to the Iranian national team.

Though not a consistent starter at Inter since his move from FC Porto, Taremi has played a valuable supporting role this season.

The seasoned forward has registered three goals and nine assists across 43 appearances in all competitions.

He was also part of the squad for the Champions League final, although he remained on the bench during the painful loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Uncertain Club World Cup prospects

Inter Milan are set to face Monterrey, Urawa Red Diamonds, and River Plate in the group stage of the restructured Club World Cup in the United States.

The Italian giants, now under the leadership of recently appointed head coach Christian Chivu, were hoping to have Taremi available for their opening clash against Monterrey on Wednesday.

However, the escalating violence in the Middle East and Taremi’s current situation has complicated those plans.

As the crisis continues, Inter’s focus remains on the safety of their player. The club is reportedly exploring all possible diplomatic and logistical channels to facilitate Taremi’s return. With tournament matches fast approaching, the question remains whether the Iranian forward will be able to reunite with his team in time—or at all.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh