Ghanaian youngster Michael Appiah has suffered a long-term injury at Major League Soccer side Inter Miami CF

Appiah joined the Lionel Messi-led team in December following the 2024 MLS Super Draft from the Florida International University

Inter Miami have had a good start to the season in the MLS and currently sit top of the Eastern Conference table

Ghanaian footballer, Michael Appiah will miss the rest of the season in Major League Soccer after an suffering injury.

The talented footballer, who was drafted as the 82nd pick by Inter Miami from the Florida International University, was hoping to kick start his MLS career with his idol Lionel Messi.

However, he will now have to watch from the sidelines due to the setback.

Michael Appiah to miss the season with MLS side Inter Miami. Photo: Instagram/ @m.appiah7

Appiah had trained with Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba and was set for a big campaign in 2025 following his stellar performances in his college career.

In a message posted on social media, Appiah expressed confidence in returning to football back and stronger.

He posted on Instagram:

"This preseason with Inter Miami CF was an incredible opportunity one I’ll always be thankful for. Though an injury kept me off the field, the experience, the lessons, and the people I met along the way have made a lasting impact on me.

"To the coaching staff, my teammates, and everyone at the facility who supported me thank you. Your belief in me, even in such a short time, meant everything.

"A special thank you to my coaches and staff at FIU for all their continued support throughout this process. Your guidance has helped me grow on and off the field, and I’m grateful for everything you’ve done for me.

"This setback isn’t the end. It’s just fuel for the fire. The dream hasn’t changed, and I’ll keep pushing, training, and coming back stronger. The best is yet to come."

Inter Miami pick Appiah in MLS draft

Appiah was picked by Inter Miami during the MLS Super Draft in December last year, becoming the second Ghanaian after Stephen Afrifa to join the Soccer League from Florida International University.

Michael Appiah trains with Inter Miami stars ahead of his debut MLS campaign. Photo: Instagram/ @m.appiah7

The Sunyani-born player enjoyed a decent college career, earning him a place in the draft.

"It is truly a dream come true for someone like me, coming from a small village in Ghana, to have the opportunity to play for Inter Miami," Appiah said, as quoted by FIU Sports.

"The journey has been shaped by years of hard work, sacrifice, and the unwavering support of my family, coaches, and the community, all of which have played a vital role in helping me reach this significant milestone."

Appiah appeared in all 18 matches and started 11 for FIU, scoring four goals in 2024.

Afena-Gyan trains with Juve

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Felix Afena Gyan's impressive run with the Juventus Next Generation team has earned him an opportunity with the first team.

The forward, who has endured a tumultuous run since leaving AS Roma, seems to have rediscovered the form that endured him with fans of Italian football.

The 22-year-old has already netted six goals and delivered three assists in 26 Serie C games this season.

