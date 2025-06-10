Cristiano Ronaldo's former bodyguard has shared details of how much the Portuguese icon used to pay him

The ex-private military contractor in the interview described Ronaldo as the 'best boss' in the world

He outlined the risks involved in protecting CR7, including unscrupulous persons wanting to rob him

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to add to his remarkable legacy. The Portuguese forward recently led his country to glory once again, helping them win the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, June 8.

His tally of eight goals in nine games was crucial in securing Portugal’s second title in the competition.

Hichman Bukhari worked as Cristiano Ronaldo's bodyguard for four years. Photos by picture alliance/Getty Images and hichman.07/Instagram.

Fame that follows everywhere

Success on the pitch naturally brings worldwide attention. And for someone like Ronaldo, who has dazzled fans for over two decades, the spotlight never dims.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward isn't just known for his goals — he's also the most followed athlete on the planet.

Across Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube, Cristiano has amassed over one billion followers combined, per the BBC.

That global recognition has its own challenges, especially when excited fans do whatever it takes to get close to their idol.

Given his immense popularity, it's no surprise that he travels with top-tier security.

Fans often push boundaries, sometimes even invading the pitch just to catch a glimpse or grab a selfie.

For someone constantly in the public eye, having trusted protection is more than necessary — it’s essential.

Hicham Bukhari: Meet Cristiano Ronaldo's former bodyguard

A former private military contractor and close protection operative, Hicham Bukhari, was one of the professionals tasked with keeping Ronaldo safe.

With a strong background in high-level executive security, Bukhari brought expertise and composure to a job that demands both.

In a revealing chat with Spanish outlet Telecinco, he shared what it was really like working with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Despite Ronaldo’s fame, Bukhari made it clear that the job wasn’t as risky as people might think.

“Our work depends on the client's profile. In the case of Cristiano, with whom I worked for four years, his profile wasn't high-risk because people didn't want to kill him, and he didn't receive death threats.”

Instead, the concern was mostly over fans or opportunists hoping to steal from him, not harm him.

Hichman Bukhari poses at the gym after a workout session. Photo credit: hichman.07/Instagram.

“We always have to know where we're going, who will be there, and have clear entry and exit points, as well as contact points.”

How much did Ronaldo pay his former bodyguard?

Working with someone of Ronaldo’s stature also came with its rewards.

According to Bukhari, he earned £850 per day — roughly GH¢11,800. If he worked consistently for four years, that would amount to an eye-watering GH¢17.2 million.

And yet, for Bukhari, the money wasn’t even the highlight.

“We have a good relationship. Working with him didn’t feel like dealing with someone under constant threat of death or kidnapping. We had a few ridiculous run-ins with paparazzi or overzealous fans, but nothing serious.”

He didn’t hold back in his admiration either: “Cristiano was the best boss I ever had.”

Why Ronaldo's Portugal won't take original Nations League trophy home

YEN.com.gh also explained that despite Portugal's Nations League victory, they won’t be taking the original trophy home.

According to Article 10 of the competition’s rules, champions are only presented with a full-size replica, while the authentic silverware remains in UEFA’s possession.

