Manchester United claimed a thrilling 3-2 win, their first league victory at Arsenal’s ground in eight years

Substitute Matheus Cunha curled in a stunning winner after Merino had seemingly rescued a point for the hosts

After the match, Amad Diallo trolled Arsenal fans online, replying to pre-game predictions with cheeky posts

Amad Diallo took to social media to poke fun at Arsenal after Manchester United secured a dramatic 3-2 win over the Gunners on Sunday.

United had found trips to the Emirates difficult in recent years, with their only success there coming in last season’s FA Cup via a penalty shoot-out, and they had gone eight years without a league victory at the stadium.

Amad Diallo Aims Dig at Arsenal With Savage Post After Man United Victory

Under new manager Michael Carrick, however, the Red Devils built on last week’s impressive 2-0 derby win over Manchester City at Old Trafford.

After Lisandro Martinez turned the ball into his own net to give Arsenal the lead, United hit back through Bryan Mbeumo, who punished a costly error from Martin Zubimendi and finished calmly.

The visitors moved in front five minutes into the second half when Patrick Dorgu continued his strong form with a powerful effort that flew in off the crossbar. But with six minutes remaining, Mikel Merino made it 2-2 following a scramble from an Arsenal corner.

There was still time for another twist. Following slick build-up play in midfield, substitute Matheus Cunha curled a superb strike beyond David Raya to clinch the winner.

The result handed the Premier League leaders their third defeat of the season.

Amad Diallo trolls Arsenal

After the final whistle, winger Amad was in a mischievous mood online. Before the game, an Arsenal fan had posted:

“Arsenal are winning 4-0, they just sent me the script.”

When the match instead ended 3-2 to United, Amad responded on his official X account with the score graphic and the message:

“Enjoy KID.”

When another user, @cagiago_, replied “don’t tweet me ever again,” the Ivorian took another jab, writing:

“Your only hope is corner, Be humble KID.”

United, now fourth in the table, are back in action on Sunday as they host Fulham in the Premier League.

Source: YEN.com.gh