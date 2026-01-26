Opta’s supercomputer has updated its Premier League title predictions following Arsenal’s first home defeat of the season

Michael Carrick guided Manchester United to another big win, beating the Gunners and putting a dent in their title ambitions

With 15 games remaining, Manchester City and Aston Villa are now just four points behind Mikel Arteta’s side

Opta’s supercomputer has released its latest predictions following another dramatic twist in this 2025/26 season’s English Premier League title race.

The biggest game of the weekend was between Manchester United and Arsenal, which the former won 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium, dealing a blow to the Gunners’ title hopes.

Supercomputer predicts the final Premier League positions after Arsenal lose to Manchester United. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United became the first team this season to leave the Emirates victorious, sending shockwaves through the division.

According to Sports Mole, Arsenal initially took the lead, but a first-half equaliser from Bryan Mbeumo kept the score level at halftime.

In the second half, Patrick Dorgu put the Red Devils ahead, before Arsenal struck back late to make it 2-2. The drama continued until the 87th minute when Matheus Cunha curled in the winner for United.

Watch Dorgu's goal below:

This marked the second consecutive weekend that Michael Carrick’s men had toppled a title contender, following their impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester City in Carrick’s first game in charge.

Pep Guardiola’s side bounced back this weekend with a win over Wolves, cutting the gap to Arsenal to just four points after 23 matches.

Aston Villa are still very much in the mix as well, having moved to 46 points with a 2-0 win against Newcastle United, matching Manchester City’s tally.

Supercomputer Premier League title prediction

Despite suffering their first home defeat of the season, Opta’s supercomputer still predicts Arsenal will lift their first Premier League title since 2004. The Gunners are given an 84.44% chance of winning the league, far ahead of Manchester City (8.38%) and Aston Villa (7.09%).

United’s stunning win has reignited talk of a title challenge, but the Red Devils remain long shots, with a mere 0.02% chance, just behind Liverpool (0.03%) and Chelsea (0.03%).

Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha. Photo by Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal will look to bounce back immediately when they travel to Leeds United next weekend, following their midweek Champions League clash with Kairat Almaty.

Manchester City face a tricky visit to Tottenham Hotspur, while Aston Villa host Brentford.

Among the chasing pack, Chelsea welcome West Ham to Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United return to Old Trafford to face Fulham.

Defending champions Liverpool, struggling with five winless Premier League games in a row, will also be at home, taking on Newcastle United.

