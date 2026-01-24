Manchester City shared an interesting reaction to Antoine Semenyo's first Premier League goal for the club

The Ghanaian scored a sleek goal to seal a 2-0 win for the Cityzens, , who bounced back to winning ways

, Semenyo will sit out Man City's Champions League tie against Galatasaray, due to UEFA regulations, but will be back against Tottenham next week

Antoine Semenyo’s first Premier League strike for Manchester City sparked a lively response from the club as the Cityzens eased past Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad on January 24, 2026.

The Ghanaian forward scored to seal a 2-0 victory that lifted City after a frustrating run of results.

The 26-year-old was restored to the starting lineup after missing the Champions League defeat to Bodo/Glimt and drawing a blank on his league debut at Old Trafford.

Antoine Semenyo’s First Premier League Goal for Man City Sparks Club Reaction. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo's first Premier League goal for City

City struck early through Omar Marmoush, fresh from AFCON duty with Egypt, who put the hosts ahead in the sixth minute.

Semenyo then went close to scoring himself four minutes later, only for Jose Sa to react quickly and push his effort away.

That miss did not knock his confidence. As City tightened control, the former Bournemouth man kept stretching the Wolves' back line with direct runs and clever movement.

His moment arrived midway through the half. Bernardo Silva threaded a sharp pass into his path, and with one touch, Semenyo wrong-footed his marker before drilling a low finish beyond Sa.

The goal doubled City’s advantage and marked his first in the league for the Sky Blues, adding to earlier strikes in domestic cup competitions since his January switch.

Later on, he nearly grabbed a second after meeting Phil Foden’s delivery, but his powerful attempt rattled the crossbar.

Even so, the performance underlined why Pep Guardiola has trusted him so quickly.

Man City hails Semenyo on social media

Semenyo’s breakthrough did not pass quietly. Shortly after the goal, City took to X to celebrate the moment.

"This man is cooking" the club posted, alongside fire and chef emojis.

The message quickly caught fire online, with supporters piling in to share their excitement.

@ChartGenius17 wrote:

"Cooker Semenyo."

@3_ofshin_chan added:

"Man City’s best recipe: give him the ball."

@monarch_67 observed:

"He can finish with both foot which makes his attacking so lethal."

@samkelo_m_ aimed a playful dig at rivals:

"Arsenal are shaking."

Antoine Semenyo’s First Premier League Goal for Man City Sparks Club Reaction. Photo by Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

While the night ended on a high, Semenyo will sit out City’s final Champions League league phase match against Galatasaray on Wednesday, January 2,8 due to eligibility rules.

He is expected to return when the champions head to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, February 1, carrying confidence from a memorable evening at the Etihad.

