Peruvian shamans claimed to have "neutralised" Neymar in 2023 using rituals before a World Cup qualifier, targeting his feet to hinder his performance

Since the alleged curse, Neymar has missed over 500 days through injury, including an ACL tear and hamstring damage

Al Hilal terminated his contract early after he played just seven games and scored once following an £86m move

Neymar’s career has unraveled over the past 18 months due to relentless injuries, with bizarre claims emerging that Peruvian shamans “neutralised” the star in a pre-match ritual.

The Brazilian was targeted by Peruvian shamans ahead of Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Peru IN September 2023.

Neymar suffered a brutal ACL injury on international duty for Brazil against Uruguay. Photo: Guillermo Legaria.

A viral video showed two spiritualists stamping on posters of the football star and stabbing a small effigy while chanting and pouring unknown substances over his image.

Shaman Felix Rondan claimed:

“We have neutralised Neymar by tying his feet,” explaining they performed the ritual to stop him from performing well. Though Neymar assisted Brazil’s winning goal that night, what followed was a stretch of unrelenting injury setbacks.

Injuries and Al Hilal Nightmare

Neymar’s £86million move to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League quickly turned into a disaster. Just a month in, he tore his ACL during international duty with Brazil, sidelining him for nearly a year.

After a brief return in October 2024, he suffered a severe hamstring injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the year.

By January 2025, Al Hilal terminated his contract six months early—after just seven appearances and one goal—marking one of football’s worst-ever transfer deals.

A group of shamans put a curse on Brazil icon Neymar and he's never been the same since. Photos Laurence Griffiths.

Return to Santos ends in more heartbreak

In a bid to revive his career, Neymar rejoined his boyhood club Santos, where his professional journey began.

Expectations were high, especially as he marked his 100th appearance at the Vila Belmiro stadium with a commemorative jersey.

But tragedy struck again—just 34 minutes into his first league start, Neymar left the pitch in tears after injuring his thigh, adding to a streak of disappointments in his return home.

Scandals off the pitch add to the decline

Neymar’s struggles haven’t been confined to football. Off the field, he has made headlines for the wrong reasons, including allegations of cheating on his pregnant partner, soliciting explicit images from a model, and reports of exploiting domestic staff.

The combination of injuries and personal controversies has plunged the once-iconic star into one of the darkest chapters of his career, leaving fans and pundits questioning whether Neymar will ever return to the heights he once enjoyed.

