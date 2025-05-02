Head coach Desmond Ofei Sakyi has named a solid Ghana U20 starting lineup for U20 AFCON opener versus DR Congo

The Black Satellites are looking to commence their tournament with a morale-bosoting victory against their opponents

The Ghanaian team failed to qualify for the U20 AFCON in 2023 after winning the tournament in 2021

Ghana’s U20 national team are set to begin their 2025 CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a high-stakes clash against DR Congo on Friday, May 2, 2025, at the Suez Stadium in Egypt.

Head coach Desmond Ofei Sakyi has named a strong and balanced starting XI as Ghana looks to make a statement in their tournament opener.

Coach Desmond Ofei has named Ghana U20 starting lineup against DR Congo for U20 AFCON opener on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Strong defensive setup

The Black Satellites have gone for a defensive lineup that blends youthful energy with tactical awareness for the key match that kicks off 18: 00 PM GMT.

The goalkeeper, Gidios Aseako, selected for this crucial match will be tasked with providing leadership from the back and ensuring composure under pressure.

The defensive line is built around pace and physicality, with two full-backs ready to push forward and support the attack when possible.

The center-back pairing has been chosen for its mix of strength, aerial ability, and positional discipline, qualities that will be key in containing DR Congo’s dangerous forwards.

The team's backline for the Ghana vs DR Congo fixture will need to stay alert against a Congolese side known for its direct play and counterattacking threat.

Midfield engine ready for battle

Coach Sakyi has gone with a dynamic midfield designed to control possession and dictate the tempo of the game.

Expect a combination of a deep-lying midfielder who will shield the back four and break up DR Congo’s attacks, alongside two more advanced midfielders who will link play between defense and attack.

The wide midfielders or wingers have been selected for their speed, dribbling ability, and work rate, offering Ghana options both in transition and when trying to break down DR Congo’s defensive block.

These players will be crucial in stretching the opposition and delivering service into the box.

Sharp and mobile attack

Up front, the Black Satellites field a mobile forward line capable of troubling the DR Congo defense.

The attack will focus on movement off the ball, pressing high, and exploiting any gaps behind the opposition’s backline.

The attackers selected for this match have the versatility to play across the front, providing Coach Sakyi with flexibility in both formation and approach during the game.

With pace, skill, and finishing ability up top, Ghana will aim to be clinical when opportunities arise.

Bench depth and tactical options

Beyond the starting XI, Ghana’s bench offers several exciting options who can make an impact if called upon, including Michael Amer Mahama.

Whether it’s injecting fresh legs in midfield, shoring up the defense, or adding more firepower late in the game, Coach Sakyi has plenty of tactical flexibility at his disposal.

The depth in the squad also highlights Ghana’s strong preparation for the tournament, with a group of players who have impressed in pre-tournament training camps and friendly matches.

Upcoming group tests

After facing DR Congo, Ghana will take on Senegal on May 5, in what is expected to be another challenging contest.

The Satellites then wrap up their group stage campaign against the Central African Republic three days later on May 8.

Ghana U20 Black Satellites' 2025 CAF U20 AFCON full tiurnament schedule in Egypt.

A positive result in the opener will go a long way in boosting the team’s confidence and setting the tone for the rest of the tournament.

Jordan Ayew fires warning to Nigeria

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the first words of Ghana captain Jordan Ayew ahead of the crucial Unity Cup 2025 friendly encounter between Ghana and Nigeria.

The tournament, which sees Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago also participate, throws up an interesting Ghana vs Nigeria showdown to take place ion the United Kingdom later this month.

