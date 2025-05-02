Paris Saint-Germain plans to file a civil case after a video showed their players being racially abused with monkey chants

Thomas Partey's Arsenal swiftly condemned the racist abuse targeting PSG players, calling it “completely unacceptable''

The disturbing scenes have drawn widespread condemnation from fans, media, and anti-discrimination groups

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly planning to file a civil case after a disturbing video surfaced showing their players being racially abused following their Champions League victory over Arsenal.

The incident, which has sparked widespread condemnation, took place as PSG’s squad left the Emirates Stadium after their 1-0 triumph in north London, with Thomas Partey suspended for the clash.

Monkey chants directed at PSG players?

According to French outlet RMC Sport, the video captures monkey chants being hurled at PSG’s black players as they made their way to the team bus.

The footage reportedly shows the abusive chants intensifying each time a black player walked past, painting a grim picture of racism still present in parts of football fandom.

The vile scenes unfolded just hours after PSG booked their place in the semifinals, adding an ugly stain to what should have been a night of sporting celebration.

The French club is determined to pursue legal action, with reports indicating they will file a civil case in the coming days.

Arsenal promises firm action against culprits

Arsenal has responded swiftly, expressing outrage and a commitment to take decisive action.

In a statement to The Mirror, the club said:

“We strongly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination. We are working to identify the individuals in this video and will take the strongest possible action.”

The north London side has already begun reviewing security footage and collaborating with the authorities to pinpoint those responsible.

Arsenal’s firm stance highlights the club’s efforts to uphold its reputation as an inclusive and welcoming institution.

Football unites in condemnation

The shocking scenes have drawn condemnation from across the football world.

Anti-discrimination organisations, fans, and commentators have voiced their disgust, calling for lifetime bans and legal consequences for those involved.

This incident adds to a troubling pattern of racial abuse that has marred European football in recent years, despite various campaigns and pledges to combat discrimination.

While clubs and governing bodies have taken steps to address racism, including stadium bans, fines, and awareness campaigns, incidents like this show there is still a long road ahead.

PSG’s determined legal response

For PSG, the reported decision to file a civil case signals their intent to take matters beyond football’s disciplinary bodies and into the courts.

The French giants are expected to work closely with legal authorities, ensuring that those responsible face meaningful consequences.

This approach also sends a clear message to their players that the club stands firmly behind them.

The need for collective action

As football continues its fight against racism, this latest episode underlines the urgent need for collective action, from clubs, fans, and governing bodies alike.

It is not enough to condemn racism; the sport must back words with consistent and tough action.

Gabby Otchere-Darko fires Arsenal

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Gabby Otchere-Darko's frustration and shock over the handling of Thomas Partey's future by Arsenal.

The Ghanaian midfielder's current contract with the EPL side expires next month, and there is no confirmed news from the Gunners regarding the situation of the ex-Atletico Madrid player, leaving the top politician angered.

