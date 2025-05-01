Thieves have reportedly raided the Axim Sports Complex, stealing lighting equipment worth $6,200, stalling key upgrades

The Community is left outraged over theft that disrupts sports development and youth programs in the area

Calls grow for better security at public facilities to protect critical infrastructure projects in Ghana

The Axim Sports Complex, a key sporting facility in the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Municipality of Ghana, has been hit by a shocking incident of theft.

According to a report by Domesticsportgh.com, thieves allegedly raided the complex and made away with lighting equipment and electrical materials valued at approximately $6,200 USD.

The brazen theft has sparked concern among local residents and authorities, particularly given the importance of the complex to the community’s sports development.

The tragic news is even more disturbing given CAF President Patrice Motsepe recently visited President John Mahama, with sports infrastructure in the land one of the main topics they duo reportedly talked about.

Two suspects, but no arrests yet

Preliminary reports suggest that two individuals are suspected to have carried out the theft at the Axim Sports Complex.

However, as of now, no arrests have been made. The police in Axim have launched an investigation into the incident following a formal complaint by the municipal authorities.

Community members and sports lovers alike are hoping for swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Local residents expressed their disappointment and shock over the theft, with many questioning how such a crime could happen at a public facility meant to benefit the youth.

The incident has left a dark cloud over the complex, which has been undergoing upgrades to improve sports infrastructure in the area.

What was stolen?

According to reports, the thieves targeted essential electrical materials at the complex, focusing particularly on cables meant for electrical installations on the floodlights.

These cables were to play a vital role in the ongoing development of the sports complex, which has been earmarked as a center for nurturing young athletic talent.

In addition to the cables, other crucial electrical components were stolen, dealing a major blow to the progress of the project.

With the stolen equipment valued at over $6,000, the theft is not only a financial setback but also a disruption to the timeline of improving the sports infrastructure.

Police investigations underway

The Axim Police have visited the scene and are working closely with municipal authorities to gather information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

According to sources close to the investigation, the police are reviewing security arrangements at the complex and speaking to witnesses who may have seen suspicious activity around the time of the theft.

Authorities are also urging members of the public to volunteer any information that may assist the police in tracking down the culprits.

In small communities like Axim, where word travels fast, investigators are hopeful that someone will come forward with a lead.

Community outrage and disappointment

The theft has sparked outrage and disappointment among residents, sports enthusiasts, and municipal leaders.

The Axim Sports Complex is seen as a symbol of hope for the youth, providing a space where aspiring athletes can train and compete.

The ongoing upgrades, including the installation of new floodlights, were expected to enhance the facility’s usability for evening matches and training sessions.

The importance of Axim Sports Complex

The Axim Sports Complex holds significant value for the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Municipality.

It serves as the main venue for local sporting events, including football tournaments, athletics competitions, and community games.

The facility has also been earmarked to host regional competitions, which could boost local tourism and economic activity.

In recent years, the complex has undergone gradual upgrades aimed at transforming it into a modern sports center.

The installation of floodlights was one of the most anticipated improvements, as it would allow for evening events and expand training hours for athletes.

The theft of the electrical equipment now puts these plans on hold, at least temporarily.

Calls for improved security

In the wake of the theft, there have been growing calls for improved security at the Axim Sports Complex.

Many have suggested the installation of CCTV cameras, hiring of security personnel, and better fencing around the facility to deter future criminal activity.

Municipal leaders have acknowledged these concerns, noting that steps will be taken to prevent similar incidents.

The theft also raises broader concerns about the protection of public infrastructure projects across Ghana.

As government and municipal authorities invest in sports, health, and education facilities, ensuring their security becomes just as important as building them.

Residents are urging authorities to prioritize security measures alongside development projects.

Next steps for authorities

For now, the immediate priority for the municipal authorities and the police is to apprehend the culprits and recover the stolen equipment.

The municipal assembly has pledged to cooperate fully with law enforcement and provide any resources needed to aid the investigation.

Additionally, efforts are being made to assess the financial impact of the theft and explore options for replacing the stolen materials.

