Al-Nassr set to sack Stefano Pioli after falling short in the league and AFC Champions League

The Portuguese star is expected to work under a fifth manager in just over two years at the Saudi club

Despite 97 goals in 108 games, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has only one trophy since joining Al-Nassr

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to work under a fifth head coach at Al-Nassr in less than three years, as Italian manager Stefano Pioli faces the sack following a disappointing season.

The Portuguese superstar joined the Saudi club in January 2023 after the 2022 World Cup, signing the most lucrative contract in world football.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to work under a fifth manager in just over two years at the Saudi club. Photo: Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Despite continuing to deliver on a personal level, with an impressive 97 goals in 108 appearances, the 40-year-old has managed to lift just one trophy since his arrival.

This season, Al-Nassr are set to finish the campaign empty-handed once again.

The team currently sits third in the Saudi Pro League and recently crashed out of the AFC Champions League in the semi-finals after a defeat to Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale.

According to Italian Publication Calciomercato, Pioli will be relieved of his duties at the end of the season, despite having a contract that runs until 2027. A break clause allows the club to make the change early.

Tension between Ronaldo and Pioli

In addition to Al-Nassr’s underwhelming results, reports suggest that Pioli is also on the brink of dismissal due to a fractured relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

While the team’s recent dip in league form has put pressure on the Italian manager, sources suggest that the growing tension between Pioli and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is the more pressing issue.

With mounting pressure and inconsistent performances, Stefano Pioli is likely to leave the club at the end of the season. Photo: Fayez Nureldine.

Source: Getty Images

The disconnect between coach and star player is said to have created an uneasy atmosphere in the dressing room, further fuelling speculation that Al-Nassr will make a managerial change at the end of the season.

Fifth coach in less than three years for Ronaldo

If Stefano Pioli is relieved of his duties at Al-Nassr, he will become the fourth manager to part ways with the Saudi club since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival.

The Portuguese star first played under Rudi Garcia, whose departure was followed by a brief stint under interim coach Dinko Jelicic.

Luis Castro then took over but also failed to bring long-term stability.

Now, with Pioli reportedly set to be dismissed after just eight months, Ronaldo will once again be preparing for a new era under yet another coach.

The constant managerial turnover has added instability to what was expected to be a dominant chapter.

What's next for Ronaldo's Al Nassr?

Ronaldo's Al Nassr will be looking to move past their AFC Champions League heartbreak when they welcome Saudi Pro League leaders Al Ittihad to Al Awwal Park on Wednesday.

Al Ittihad currently sit atop the table with 68 points, while Al Nassr trail in third place with 60 points.

The high-stakes clash presents an opportunity for Al Nassr to close the gap and revive their domestic campaign.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh