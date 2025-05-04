Asante Kotoko head into the Super Clash in stronger form, unbeaten in their last three matches and led by coach Karim Zito, who has never lost to Hearts of Oak in six previous encounters

Hearts of Oak remain under pressure, with head coach Aboubakar Ouattara’s job potentially on the line after an inconsistent season and a loss to rivals Kotoko earlier in the campaign

Though not a title decider, Sunday’s clash at Accra Sports Stadium is loaded with pride, history, and high stakes, as both clubs fight for bragging rights and top-four positioning in the league

The Accra Sports Stadium will host another dramatic chapter in Ghana’s most iconic football rivalry on Sunday afternoon as Hearts of Oak lock horns with Asante Kotoko in the highly anticipated Super Clash.

Though both sides have underperformed this season by their own high standards, the fixture remains the crown jewel of the Ghana Premier League calendar.

Pride, Pressure, and Points at Stake

It’s no longer a title decider, but the passion, pride, and stakes are as high as ever.

Due to ongoing renovation works at the stadium, attendance has been capped at 25,000, but a charged, electric atmosphere is still expected.

Asante Kotoko arrive in better form, having beaten Aduana Stars 2-1 in their last outing and remain unbeaten in their last three matches.

Under head coach Karim Zito, who took over mid-season, the Porcupine Warriors look revitalized.

Zito has a strong record against Hearts of Oak, including a 1-0 win over them earlier this season while managing Dreams FC. In fact, he has never lost in six previous meetings with the Phobians.

Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, were awarded three points last weekend after Nsoatreman’s withdrawal, giving them additional rest ahead of the clash.

However, their campaign has been marked by inconsistency, and pressure continues to mount on head coach Aboubakar Ouattara. Another defeat, especially to arch-rivals Kotoko, could mark the end of his time in charge.

League Standings and Recent Head-to-Head

Hearts sit 7th with 45 points after 29 matches, five points behind Kotoko, who are 4th with 50 points. In their last six meetings since April 2022, Kotoko have dominated with four wins, one draw, and only one loss to Hearts.

Kotoko have netted eight goals in those clashes compared to Hearts’ four, including a narrow 1-0 victory in December 2024.

Overall, Kotoko have been more prolific this season with 29 goals scored to Hearts’ 25. Defensively, both clubs are solid: Kotoko have conceded 21 goals, while Hearts have let in just 17.

More Than Just a Match

While this Super Clash may not decide the league title, the implications are still massive. Bragging rights, fan pride, and coaching futures hang in the balance.

A win for Kotoko would solidify their top-four status, while a victory for Hearts could ease internal tensions and restore some dignity to a turbulent season.

One thing is certain — when Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko clash, Ghanaian football stands still.

