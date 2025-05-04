Vinicius Junior humiliated Celta Vigo's Borja Iglesias with a nutmeg during Real Madrid’s La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabéu

The viral moment added to Vinicius' growing list of victims, as he dazzled fans with his signature flair and skillful footwork

Beyond the nutmeg, Vinicius showcased several tricks and linked up impressively with Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham

Is there a more dazzling player in world football today than Vinicius Junior?

Perhaps only the likes of Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal or fellow Brazilian Neymar can claim to match the Real Madrid star's sheer flair.

Week in and week out, Vinicius mesmerises fans with moments of outrageous skill—and he’s done it again.

Vinicius' sublime nutmeg on Iglesias

In Real Madrid’s La Liga clash with Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu, the 24-year-old winger produced another jaw-dropping moment of brilliance.

This time, his victim was Celta forward Borja Iglesias.

With Madrid in control during the first half, Iglesias tried to press Vinicius and cut off his path forward.

But the Brazilian saw the opportunity and executed a flawless nutmeg, sliding the ball through Iglesias' legs with precision and flair.

The crowd erupted, and the clip quickly went viral online.

A slowed-down version of the move has made the rounds on social media, giving fans an even better look at the moment of magic.

The silky nutmeg wasn’t even Vinicius’ only show of brilliance in the match.

Throughout the game, he pulled out trick after trick, especially along the touchline where he linked up effortlessly with teammates Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

The fluidity and chemistry between the trio had fans dreaming of what more could come.

Vinicius turns skills into goals

Facing Vinicius in full flow is a nightmare for any defender. His speed, control, and creativity evoke the spirit of street football—Joga Bonito is clearly alive and thriving at the Bernabéu.

And it’s not just about the flair. Vinicius has backed his showmanship with real numbers. Last season, he tallied 19 goals and 9 assists across all competitions.

This season, he’s already racked up 7 goals and 9 assists, making him one of the most productive and dangerous forwards in Europe.

Mbappe brace keeps the pressure on Barcelona

Mbappé scored twice to help Real Madrid edge Celta Vigo 3-2 in a hard-fought La Liga clash on Sunday, keeping their title hopes alive and the pressure on league leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute through a moment of brilliance from Arda Güler. Just six minutes later, Jude Bellingham slipped a precise pass to Mbappé, who drove into the box and finished emphatically to double the lead for the hosts.

The Frenchman wasn’t done yet. Just three minutes into the second half, Güler played a defence-splitting pass to release Mbappé once more. The forward latched onto it with pace and composure, finishing coolly with his left foot to grab his second of the night and Madrid’s third.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Celta Vigo. Photo by Pedro Castillo.

Source: Getty Images

However, Celta Vigo were not ready to roll over. In the 69th minute, they pulled one back when Javi Rodríguez pounced on a loose ball in the box after Hugo Sotelo’s clever flick from a corner was initially cleared off the line.

The visitors then made it 3-2 late on, setting up a tense finale at the Santiago Bernabéu. Substitute Williot Swedberg finished off a flowing passing move with a low shot past Thibaut Courtois, bringing Celta within one.

Despite the late scare, Madrid held on to secure all three points, keeping their title pursuit alive and ensuring that Barcelona cannot afford to slip up in the remaining matches.

What's next for Vincius and Real Madrid?

Vinicius and his Real Madrid teammates will now turn their attention to next weekend’s crucial La Liga showdown against Barcelona.

Madrid's victory over Celta Vigo sees Carlo Ancelotti’s side remain four points behind Hansi Flick’s Barcelona, who defeated Real Valladolid on Saturday. With just four games left in the league campaign, the title race is still wide open.

Vinicius near Real Madrid contract renewal

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Vinicius Junior is on the verge of penning a fresh deal with Real Madrid, with only minor details left to finalise.

Amid increasing interest from Saudi clubs, Los Blancos are making a decisive move to secure the future of one of the game’s most electrifying talents at the Santiago Bernabéu.

