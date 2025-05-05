Ibrahim Salifu has lifted the Kosovo Superliga title with FC Drita, capping off a brilliant debut season abroad

After dazzling for Hearts of Oak and winning the 2020/21 GPL Player of the Season, Salifu took a bold leap to Kosovo

Salifu’s success at FC Drita has inspired many young Ghanaian players, showing that determination and adaptability can open doors

Ibrahim Salifu, alongside ex-Hearts of Oak defender Rady Ovouka, has written another remarkable chapter in his football journey, helping FC Drita secure the Kosovo Superliga title on Sunday.

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Most Valuable Player, who dazzled during his time with Hearts of Oak, has now etched his name into Kosovo football history, proving that his talent knows no borders.

Ex-Hearts of Oak duo Salifu Ibrahim and Raddy Ovouka win 2024/25 Kosovo elite league with FC Drita on May 4, 2025. Image credit: salifuibrahim81

Source: Instagram

The Hearts of Oak hero

Salifu’s rise to prominence began in Ghana’s top flight, where his dynamic displays for Hearts of Oak caught national attention.

Arriving from Techiman Eleven Wonders, Salifu quickly became the heartbeat of the Phobians’ midfield.

Under the guidance of coach Samuel Boadu, the gifted playmaker was instrumental in Hearts of Oak’s historic 2020/21 campaign, where they clinched the Ghana Premier League title and followed it up with the MTN FA Cup to complete a domestic double.

With dazzling footwork, inch-perfect passes, and a fearless attitude, he terrorised defenses across the league.

His performances earned him the prestigious GPL Player of the Season award, cementing his status as one of Ghana’s brightest talents.

Ibrahim Salifu moves to Drita

In August 2024, after several seasons of consistent performances, Salifu bid an emotional farewell to Hearts of Oak.

He made the bold decision to move abroad, joining Kosovo’s FC Drita on a free transfer.

While some questioned his choice of destination, Salifu saw it as an opportunity to challenge himself in a new environment and broaden his horizons.

“I wanted to experience something different, to push myself and grow as a player,” he said after signing with Drita.

Conquering Kosovo with FC Drita

Salifu’s debut season in the Kosovo elite league couldn’t have gone any better. Slotting seamlessly into Drita’s midfield, he brought a new dimension to their play.

His ability to unlock defenses with creative passes, retain possession under pressure, and cover ground tirelessly made him an instant fan favorite.

Throughout the campaign, Salifu featured prominently in Drita’s title charge, contributing crucial assists, maintaining control in midfield battles, and providing leadership on the pitch.

His impact was felt not only in the statistics but also in the team’s cohesion and rhythm.

On Sunday, the dream was realized as Drita clinched the league title, capping a season of hard work, determination, and belief.

Salifu’s joy was evident as he celebrated with his teammates, lifting the trophy high — a moment that marked the fulfillment of his ambition abroad.

Ghanaian pride on the European stage

Many Ghanaian football fans have followed his journey with keen interest, hailing his achievement as an inspiration for local players seeking opportunities overseas.

Salifu Ibrahim celebrates with FC Drita teammates after winning the 2024/25 Kosovo elite league on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Image credit: salifuibrahim81

Source: Instagram

His transition from the Ghana Premier League to European football, and his immediate impact, speaks volumes about the quality and resilience of homegrown talent.

Ghanaian football greats and local pundits have praised Salifu’s decision to take on a new challenge, noting that his success will open doors for more players to explore opportunities in leagues previously overlooked.

With World Cup qualifiers and major tournaments ahead, a recall to the national team could well be on the horizon.

Salifu leaving softly in Kosovo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the lavish lifestyle of Ibrahim Salifu in Kosovo, showing tremendous transformation after leaving the shores of Ghana.

The talented playmaker is one of the most active foreign-based Ghanaian players on social media as he often shares his private moments with fans.

