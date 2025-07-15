England-born female footballer Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah is quickly capturing the hearts of Ghanaian football fans

The talented forward, who once featured for England at the U-19 and U-23 levels, officially switched allegiance to Ghana in April 2025

YEN.com.gh profiles the Black Queens' breakout star who’s making a big impression at the 2024 Women's AFCON

In a tournament filled with tension, drama, and defining moments, one name has steadily risen above the noise: Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.

The England-born forward is quickly becoming a fan favourite among Ghanaian supporters at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

With a blend of flair, strength, and sharp attacking instincts, she has not only been a bright spark in the Black Queens set-up but also a symbol of hope in a campaign that began with uncertainty.

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah has emerged as Ghana's breakout star at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah: The new star of the Black Queens

Ghana’s journey at the tournament hasn’t been smooth. A disappointing 2-0 loss to reigning champions South Africa in their opening match left fans frustrated.

But even in defeat, Boye-Hlorkah’s work rate and presence on the left flank stood out.

Against Mali, the Queens took the lead but couldn’t hold on, settling for a 1-1 draw. It was her delivery into the box that eventually led to Alice Kusi’s fortunate goal, another sign of her growing influence on the pitch.

Chantelle's Tanzania masterclass

With qualification hanging in the balance, Ghana faced Tanzania in a must-win showdown.

Missing Doris Boaduwaa due to suspension, coach Kim Bjorkegren pushed Chantelle into a more advanced role. And she didn’t disappoint.

She ran the show, constantly threatening, linking play, and creating problems for the Tanzanian defence.

Her perfectly timed assist and well-taken goal helped power Ghana to a convincing 4-1 win, sealing their place in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2016, according to CAF Online.

Unsurprisingly, she was named Player of the Match, a reward for her commanding performance.

Ghanaians applaud Chantelle, Ghana’s new darling

Ghanaians online have been quick to express their admiration for the 29-year-old London City Lionesses player, who now goes by “Chaney” among her teammates.

@delaliphrank, media officer of Nations FC, was full of praise:

“Cynthia Boye Hlorkah, Chaley love this girl's passion mern, she plays with everything and deserves all the attention.”

@thenanaakuagh, a known figure in local football circles, added:

“Very intelligent lady.”

@biggkatt777 couldn’t hide his surprise:

“First time seeing a fine girl play for the Black Queens. 🤧”

@akura_y3_bad said what many were thinking:

“This girl diɛɛ proper baller… she’s the only one playing her heart out.”

@yhawbankz2131 kept it brief:

“Onim ball bɔ ruff!” (Translation: She really knows how to play!)

@OA_Samuel63 captured it all:

“Superb performance, everywhere on the pitch 🔥”

Chantelle following in the footsteps of legends

Chantelle’s rise is reminding many of the greats who came before her.

Names like Grace Adjoa Bayor and Alberta Sackey laid the foundation for women’s football in Ghana.

Now, it appears the torch has been passed to a new generation, and Boye-Hlorkah is leading that charge.

Chantelle to face Algeria in the quarter-final

After finishing second in Group C behind South Africa, Ghana will now face Algeria in the quarter-final, as noted by the BBC.

The North African side placed second in Group B, setting the stage for a compelling encounter.

As the Queens prepare for this decisive clash, all eyes will once again be on Chantelle.

Coach Bjorkegren will be counting on her composure, creativity, and clinical edge to push Ghana one step closer to a semi-final berth, a feat the team hasn’t achieved in nearly a decade.

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah hits the ball during Ghana's 2024 WAFCON clash against Tanzania. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.

For now, one thing is clear: the Black Queens have found their star, and her name is Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.

