Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram has been accused of sexual assault ahead of his side's Champions League tie with Barcelona

According to an adult film actress, Charlotte Lavish, the 27-year-old footballer forced himself on her back in May 2022

She also accused Thuram of being attracted to women who use illicit substances in the scathing video

Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram finds himself at the centre of controversy following serious accusations by social media influencer and adult film actress Charlotte Lavish.

The accusations came just days before Inter’s pivotal UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against FC Barcelona.

Thuram, whose impressive performance helped the Nerazzurri battle to a 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture, now contends with off-field drama that threatens to overshadow his return to the starting lineup.

Marcus Thuram reacts during Inter Milan's Champions League clash with FC Bayern Munich on April 16, 2025. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Marcus Thuram accused of sexual assault

Lavish alleges a disturbing incident dating back to the French footballer's days with Borussia Mönchengladbach in a video first posted on TikTok and now circulating across multiple platforms.

According to her account, Thuram trapped her in a room, allegedly in a bid to force the deletion of a recording she had made.

The situation, she claims, escalated as he physically dragged her by the ankle, an ordeal loud enough for neighbours to alert law enforcement, as noted by Tribuna.

“He dragged me by my ankle... the neighbours heard it and called the police,” she claimed in the video, adding further accusations of abuse and questionable preferences in his relationships.

Lavish also alleged that Thuram was drawn to women who used illicit substances and claimed he had taken advantage of individuals during a trip to Miami, exploiting their inability to be tested.

When questioned about the timing of her decision to come forward, Lavish responded on her TikTok page, stating,

“I don’t expect financial gain and believe nothing will happen to Thuram as a result.”

Fans react to Charlotte Lavish's sexual assault claims

The video has since ignited widespread debate online, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with users offering contrasting perspectives:

@tonysnip3r joked:

“Bros career about to be cooked 😂😂”

@SamuelIAyodele suggested foul play:

“Barcelona at work.”

@Billion_benn criticised the timing:

“May 2022 😂😂. Very evil woman.”

@insanespotter added:

“Lmaoo some women are so funny, you could easily see from their conversations she wanted the whole smoke and all for the gram. 😂😂… She had a plan, and it didn’t work. Man was 10 steps ahead of her.”

@YdgPapadopolous offered a sharp take:

“Do you know how your game must be so silly for a German police to dismiss your case against a black man? She is just trying to milk him.”

Has Thuram been arrested by the police?

As of now, German authorities have reportedly dismissed the case due to insufficient evidence.

However, with the resurfacing of this video, there remains uncertainty over whether investigations might be reopened to bring closure to the matter.

Marcus Thuram looks dejected during a Serie A match between Inter Milan and AC Milan. Photo by Giuseppe Bellini.

Source: Getty Images

Will Marcus Thuram play against Barcelona?

Despite the legal cloud hanging overhead, Thuram remains a key figure in Inter's tactical setup.

After being rested during their 1-0 Serie A win over Hellas Verona, he is poised to return to the lineup for the make-or-break clash with Barcelona, per SportsMole.

Woman who accused Mbappe of assault opens up

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed details about the woman involved in the now-dismissed sexual assault allegations against Kylian Mbappe.

The young woman, said to be in her 20s, described her experience with the Real Madrid forward as “disgusting.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh