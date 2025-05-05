Barcelona’s 17-year-old wonderkid lit up the Champions League semi-final first leg, scoring a stunning goal and leaving fans in awe

Yamal’s dazzling performance against Inter has stunned European football, earning widespread praise and proving that age is just a number

A top Inter defender calls Yamal the best opponent he’s ever faced, a huge compliment for the teenager

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The young Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has already won over fans and pundits, but now he’s earning the respect of his opponents, with Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni offering a striking admission ahead of Tuesday’s clash.

The 17-year-old dazzled against the Serie A giants in the pulsatin 3-3 Barcelona vs Inter Milan draw last week.

Alessandro Bastoni defending against Lamine Yamal in the Barcelona 3 Inter Milan 3 UEFA CL semis 1st leg on April 30, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. Image credit: Marco Mantovani

Source: Getty Images

Bastoni’s honest praise for Lamine Yamal

In an

ahead of the decisive match, Bastoni surprised many when he made the bold, frank declaration.

“Lamine Yamal is the best player I’ve ever faced.”

For a player like Bastoni, a Euro 2020 winner with Italy and one of Europe’s most accomplished center-backs, such praise carries serious weight.

Bastoni has marked some of the world’s best attackers, yet it’s Yamal, the teenage prodigy from Barcelona, who has left the deepest impression.

Alessandro Bastoni looks on during the Serie A football match between Fc Internazionale and Hellas Verona. Fc Internazionale wins 1-0 over Hellas Verona. Image credit: Marco Canoniero/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

The Italian defender's honesty has made headlines across Europe, sparking excitement among Barcelona fans and sending a clear warning to his Inter teammates about the threat Yamal poses.

Barcelona held to 3-3 draw by Inter Milan

The first leg at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys was a thrilling affair, ending in an interesting 3-3 stalemate.

And at the heart of the action was none other than Yamal, who dazzled with his skill, maturity, and decisive impact.

The highlight of the night was Yamal’s brilliant goal, a classic finish that showcased his speed, footwork, and composure.

Facing a seasoned Inter backline, the teenager played with the confidence and flair of a veteran, constantly tormenting Bastoni and his defensive partners..

Inter vs Barcelona San Siro showdown

As the teams prepare for the second leg at San Siro, Inter will be banking on home advantage to reach the 2025 UEFA CL final.

Simone Inzaghi’s men know they will need to be at their defensive best to contain Barcelona’s fluid attack, and that begins with finding a way to stop Yamal.

For Yamal, Tuesday offers a chance to further elevate his growing legend with either a goal or decisive performance at San Siro.

Barcelona, under Hansi Flick's leadership, will be hoping their teenage wonder continues to deliver, with Opta Supercomputer ranking the Spanish side the second biggest favourites to win the competition thi year.

Yamal a star in the making

At just 17, Lamine Yamal has already left his mark on European football’s biggest stage, earning respect from seasoned professionals and thrilling fans worldwide.

Tuesday’s clash at San Siro promises to be a defining moment, not just for Barcelona and Inter, but for Yamal himself.

If his first-leg heroics were anything to go by, we could be witnessing the rise of football’s next global superstar.

Soccer fan stabbed to death in Italy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the shocking death of Atalanta fan, Riccardo Claris, on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

In another devastating news that shook Italy following the demise of Pope Francis, Italian football mourned the passing of 26-year-old Claris who lost his life during a reported fracas between Atalanta and Inter Milans fans in Bergamo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh