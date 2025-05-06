FIFA president Gianni Infantino has disclosed the club he will support ahead of Inter Milan's Champions League clash with FC Barcelona

The game is evenly poised after the first leg ended in a pulsating draw, with both sides sharing three goals apiece

With a Champions League final spot on the line, both teams understand the return leg at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza is a do-or-die

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

As anticipation builds ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between Inter Milan and FC Barcelona on Tuesday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has made no secret of where his allegiance lies.

The head of world football’s governing body revealed his preferred side during a recent appearance at the Miami Grand Prix.

FIFA president Infantino has disclosed the club he will support between Barcelona and Inter Milan. Photos by Eurasia Sport Images and Predrag Milosavljevic.

Source: Getty Images

Inter Milan vs Barcelona: FIFA president reveals the club he will support

Amid the high-speed backdrop of Formula 1, Infantino shifted gears to Europe’s top football tournament, addressing the upcoming showdown at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The first leg of the tie had already produced a six-goal thriller, with Inter and Barcelona playing out an enthralling 3-3 draw.

As both sides prepare for a decisive encounter that promises end-to-end drama and tactical intrigue, Infantino weighed in with his personal hopes for the outcome.

“Everyone knows that I am a fan of Inter Milan,” the FIFA chief stated candidly, as noted by beIN Sports, expressing unwavering support for Simone Inzaghi’s team to reach the final of the continent’s elite competition.

Does FIFA president Infantino support Inter Milan?

Infantino’s connection to the Nerazzurri runs deeper than casual admiration.

His loyalty to the club stretches back years and was particularly visible during his tenure as UEFA General Secretary.

That period coincided with one of Inter’s golden eras, as José Mourinho masterminded a historic treble in the 2009/10 season.

FIFA president singles out Inter Milan star for praise

Beyond historical affection, Infantino also praised the present-day squad, singling out Inter’s Argentine spearhead Lautaro Martínez for special commendation.

“Inter is the team of the Argentinians,” he remarked, as quoted by Barca Universal, acknowledging the legacy of South American excellence at the club.

That legacy includes legends such as Diego Milito and Javier Zanetti, whose leadership and flair defined Inter’s success in the past, and now continues through Lautaro’s dynamic presence in attack.

Lautaro Martinez featured in Inter Milan's 3-3 draw with Barcelona during the first leg of the Champions League on April 30, 2025. Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter.

Source: Getty Images

With the Argentine forward in form and a place in the Champions League final on the line, Infantino’s faith in the blue-and-black stripes appears rooted in both nostalgia and strategic appreciation.

As the countdown to Tuesday’s heavyweight clash continues, the football world watches with bated breath—and Infantino, clearly, will be hoping his beloved Nerazzurri deliver another famous European night.

How Inter Milan plans to stop Lamine Yamal

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh noted that Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has outlined plans to neutralise Lamine Yamal in their Champions League semi-final return leg.

Lauding the 17-year-old for his exceptional vision and quick decision-making, Inzaghi revealed his side would deploy double-marking tactics to keep the rising star in check.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh