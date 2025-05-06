Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus jammed to Black Sherif's Where Dem Boyz hit song in his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

The West Ham star sang the trending tune word for word as he cruised through the streets of London

Meanwhile he would hope to get back his goal-scoring mojo when West Ham face Man United on Sunday, May 11

Mohammed Kudus may be enduring a challenging season on the pitch, but off it, the Ghanaian star is finding moments of joy through music and luxury.

The 24-year-old midfielder was recently captured vibing to Black Sherif’s latest single, Where Dem Boyz, while navigating the streets of London in his sleek Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Mohammed Kudus vibed to Black Sherif’s 'Where Dem Boyz' in his $140,000 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon car. Photos by West Ham United FC/Getty, @MercedesBenz/X and @blacksherif_/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus jams to Blacko's Where Dem Boyz in Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

In the viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kudus exuded calm and charisma, sporting a vibrant jacket, dark shades, and a durag.

Behind the wheel of his luxury ride, valued between $149,400 and $163,700, according to Car and Driver, he effortlessly mouthed the lyrics of the hit song, word for word.

The soundtrack to his drive, Where Dem Boyz, is part of Black Sherif’s newly released Iron Boy album, which dropped on April 3, 2025.

The track has quickly risen to prominence, not only for its infectious rhythm but also for its assertive lyrics, sparking conversations across social media and drawing interpretations from fans.

Its impact was recently felt at the Emirates Stadium, where it was played ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid.

Kudus, who often expresses a fondness for premium vehicles, particularly those under the Mercedes-Benz badge, seems to find solace in moments like these, away from the glare of footballing pressure.

His choice of music also reflects his connection to Ghana’s cultural pulse, championing artists like Black Sherif, whose music resonates with a global audience.

Mohammed Kudus' form this season

On the field, however, it’s been a season of ups and downs.

The West Ham United playmaker has registered just four goals and three assists across 32 appearances this term, per Transfermarkt.

This output falls short compared to his explosive debut season in English football, where he racked up 18 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

With only three matches remaining, against Manchester United (May 11), Nottingham Forest, and Ipswich Town, Kudus has a narrow window to rediscover his form and finish the campaign strongly.

His ability to impact games with flair, drive, and creativity remains unquestioned; now, it’s about turning rhythm off the pitch into results on it.

Kudus shares warm moment with M.anifest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus shared a warm post-match moment with Ghanaian rapper M.anifest following the Hammers’ 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Kudus presented the musician with a customised West Ham jersey, prompting M.anifest to laud the footballer on social media.

The rapper, currently in London ahead of his May 21 show, is also promoting his latest project, New Road and Guava Trees.

