Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus enjoyed a memorable moment with award-winning Ghanaian rapper M.anifest during West Ham United’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur in London.

The duo linked up before the highly anticipated game at the London Olympic Stadium, where M.anifest was in attendance to watch Kudus in action for the Hammers.

Mohammed Kudus linked up with rapper M.anifest before West Ham’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham. Photo by West Ham United FC/@manifestive (X).

Source: Getty Images

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Kudus once again playing a key role for his side.

Kudus gifts M.anifest West Ham jersey

Prior to kickoff, the rapper shared a warm moment with Kudus, offering words of praise and encouragement.

The mutual admiration was clear, as Kudus—who has long been a fan of M.anifest’s work—later gifted the musician a personalised West Ham United jersey, commemorating their meeting.

M.anifest captured the day’s excitement in videos posted on social media, hailing the Ghana international as “the chosen one” and celebrating his performance.

The rapper is currently in London preparing for his upcoming concert at Hoxton Square on May 21, where he’s expected to perform tracks from his newly released project New Road and Guava Trees.

Kudus targets transfer to Liverpool

For Kudus, the Premier League campaign has been a rollercoaster, but the talented midfielder has remained a consistent performer for West Ham since his move from Ajax.

So far this season, he has made a significant impact, contributing multiple goals in the league.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Kudus is expected to attract attention from top European clubs, and a potential move could be on the horizon.

Arne Slot is an admirer of Mohammed Kudus and is full of praise for the Ghanaian following his standout performance in the Liverpool vs West Ham clash. Photos: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

According to Football Insider, Ghana international Mohammed Kudus is eager to leave his current club and would seize the chance to join Premier League giants Liverpool.

Former scout Mick Brown revealed that Kudus is firmly on Liverpool’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window, despite some concerns about his goal output this season.

“Liverpool have been looking at Mohammed Kudus,” Brown stated. “He wants to make that move and will jump at the opportunity if an offer arrives. He scored his first goal of the year against Brighton, and all season he’s only got four – for a player of his ability and talent, that’s not good enough.”

Why Mohammed Kudus must improve

YEN.com.gh earlier reported an insightful piece on why Mohammed Kudus must significantly elevate his 2024/25 season if the big clubs are to show genuine interest in securing his services.

With just 4 goals and 3 assists in the current Premier League campaign, the numbers of the Ghana sensation is clearly not enough to convince the top sides to table any wonderful offer for his signature.

