Arsenal’s Champions League run ended in the semi-finals against PSG, but their deep run secured a valuable prize

The Arsenal CL prize money will bolster Arsenal’s summer transfers, with Mikel Arteta targeting new signings

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey's contract situation remains far from certain following Arsenal's defeat at PSG

Arsenal’s dream of lifting the Champions League trophy came to an end on Wednesday night after a 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final second leg.

Despite the disappointment of falling short, the Gunners can take some consolation in the financial reward that comes with their deep run in Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

Thomas Partey disappointed during the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint Germain v Arsenal at the Parc des Princes on May 7, 2025 in Paris France.

According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal will pocket £12.7 million for reaching the semi-finals — an amount that could prove valuable as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad in the summer transfer window.

Champions League prize money format

The Champions League is not just about silverware and prestige — it’s also a massive source of income for clubs across Europe.

UEFA’s prize money structure rewards teams at every stage of the tournament, from the group phase to the final.

This season, the winners will take home a whopping £21.1 million, while the runners-up will collect £15.6 million.

Arsenal, having bowed out in the semi-final, will receive £12.7 million for their efforts.

Although missing out on the final is a bitter pill to swallow, the prize pot they have secured represents a significant boost to their finances.

A boost for Arsenal’s summer transfers

For Arsenal, the confirmed prize money comes at an important time albeit their 2024/25 season is likely to end without any trophies.

The club is preparing for another busy summer in the transfer market, with Mikel Arteta keen to build a squad capable of challenging on both domestic and European front

The £12.7 million from UEFA will go straight into the club’s coffers, adding to their transfer budget and potentially helping fund moves for top targets.

With key areas of the squad in need of reinforcements, particularly in midfield where Martin Zubimendi is expected to arrive.

Arsenal have already been linked with several high-profile players, including Sporting CP’s hot cake attacker, Viktor Gyökeres.

While the Champions League prize money won’t cover the full cost of marquee signings, it certainly provides a useful financial cushion.

Arsenal eliminated from UCL by PSG

Beyond the financial rewards, Arsenal’s run to the Champions League semi-final has offered the young squad invaluable experience on the biggest stage.

This was the Gunners’ first appearance in the semi-finals since 2009, and players like Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and William Saliba now have a better understanding of the demands of European football.

Fabian Ruiz celebrates after scoring a belter in PSG 2 Arsenal 1 UEFA CL semis second leg at Parc des Princes on May 07, 2025.

Although the exit to PSG was painful, it represents progress under Arteta, who has transformed Arsenal from Europa League regulars to genuine Champions League contenders.

With lessons learned and the prize money banked, the team will look to come back even stronger next season.

3 ways Thomas Partey was expected to shine vs PSG

YEN.com.gh earlier reported three reasons the return from suspension of Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, was expected to boost Arsenal to reach the 2025 UEFA Champions League final.

The Black Stars midfielder missed the Arsenal vs PSG first leg semis in London, and his availability for the reverse match lifted Gunners' spirit, however, things went bad for the EPL side as PSG clinched a second consecutive win to set up a fierce 2025 UCL final against Inter Milan.

