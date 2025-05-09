Antony could become the first player ever to win two different European trophies in the same season with two clubs

He has been key for both Manchester United in the Europa League and Real Betis in the Conference League

If both clubs win their respective finals, Antony will secure an unmatched double European triumph

Manchester United winger Antony is on the verge of making football history, as he stands poised to achieve a remarkable feat that may never be matched again.

The Brazilian forward, currently on loan at La Liga club Real Betis, could become the first player ever to win two different European trophies in the same season.

How Antony could win both Conference League and Europa League

Antony's rebirth at Real Betis

Since making the short-term switch to Spain in January, Antony has rediscovered the form that saw him signed by United in 2022.

He has been instrumental for Real Betis, netting eight goals in 21 appearances and helping the club push for a Champions League qualification spot in La Liga.

His resurgence has also powered Betis into the UEFA Conference League final, following a hard-fought extra-time victory over Italian side Fiorentina.

Man United and Real Betis both in European finals

Meanwhile, Manchester United have booked their place in the Europa League final after a dominant 7-1 aggregate win over Athletic Club in the semi-finals.

They are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in an all-English showdown on May 21. A week later, Betis will go head-to-head with Chelsea in the Conference League final on May 28.

Because Antony played a role in both clubs' European campaigns, he is eligible for a winners medal with either—or both—teams, depending on the outcome of the finals.

Antony could win both Conference League & Europa League

Should both United and Betis emerge victorious in their respective finals, Antony would become the first player ever to win two European trophies in the same season with two different clubs.

While several players, like Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, have won both the Europa League and Champions League during their careers, none have done so within a single campaign.

This extraordinary achievement would etch Antony’s name into football folklore and set a record that may remain untouched for generations.

