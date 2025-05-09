West Ham have confirmed four players will leave the club at the end of the season, as new manager Graham Potter begins reshaping the squad

West Ham have officially announced that four senior players will leave the club at the end of the season as new manager Graham Potter begins reshaping the squad in his vision.

The Hammers have endured a difficult Premier League campaign, currently sitting 17th on the table with only nine wins to their name.

Mohammed Kudus at a Premier League match against Brighton. Photo: Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

With three matches still remaining, Potter has already begun making major decisions as he looks to rebuild in east London.

Which four players will leave West Ham

The club confirmed that Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, and Danny Ings will all depart when their contracts expire this summer.

However, they will remain available for selection until the end of the season.

Potter praised the departing quartet in his latest press conference, saying:

“Aaron, Lukasz, Vladimir and Danny have been a pleasure to work with in my time here so far. All brilliant professionals on and off the pitch, with fantastic experience in the Premier League, and clearly loved and admired by their team-mates and everyone here at the Club."

He added:

“We still have three important matches to play this season, and I know that their focus will be 100% on helping the team in any way they can. But we felt it was important to confirm this news now, out of respect for them and the service they have given to the Club, and to allow our supporters to show their appreciation at our final home match.”

That match will come on May 18, when West Ham host Nottingham Forest in their final home fixture, sandwiched between away trips to Manchester United and Ipswich Town.

Cresswell, 35, is the club’s longest-serving player, having made 365 appearances since joining from Ipswich in 2014.

Fabianski, 40, has featured 215 times since his move from Swansea in 2018. Coufal, 32, arrived in 2020 but has lost his starting spot to Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Ings, meanwhile, has struggled with injuries since signing last year.

Will Mohammed Kudus leave West Ham United?

When asked about West Ham's challenges this season and whether he believed they would return stronger, Kudus’ response was telling.

"Yes, 100 per cent, that will be the focus. That should be the standard in every season, and like I said, we (West Ham) take a lot of lessons from these down times,” Kudus said.

While his focus on learning from setbacks and his positive outlook demonstrate maturity beyond his years, it raises questions about his long-term future at West Ham.

It remains to be seen whether this optimism will convince him to stay at the club.

Kudus wants move to Premier League heavyweight

While West Ham are planning exits, they may also face a battle to keep one of their current stars.

Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus is reportedly open to a summer move, with Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City all monitoring his situation.

Ex-West Ham scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that Kudus would “jump at the opportunity” to join Liverpool if a formal bid arrives.

Arne Slot is an admirer of Mohammed Kudus and is full of praise for the Ghanaian following his standout performance in the Liverpool vs West Ham clash. Photos: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

With Arne Slot set to take over at Anfield, Liverpool are expected to step up interest in the 24-year-old forward ahead of the transfer window.

Al-Nassr shows interest in Semenyo

In a related development, YEN.com.gh disclosed that Al-Nassr’s interest extends beyond Mohammed Kudus, with Antoine Semenyo also on their radar.

The Bournemouth forward has turned heads with a stellar campaign, positioning himself as a prime target for the Saudi outfit.

