Mohammed Kudus expressed confidence in West Ham's future, focusing on growth after setbacks

West Ham fans are split over Kudus’ future, with some questioning his commitment to the Premier League side

Kudus has attracted attention from top clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, and Serie A powerhouse AC Milan

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus, is at the center of a growing debate among West Ham United fans.

The Ghanaian midfielder’s performances have caught the attention of several top European clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, and AC Milan, leading many to wonder whether he will stay with the Hammers or seek a move to one of these prestigious sides.

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Southampton FC at London Stadium on April 19, 2025. Image credit: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

His recent comments in an interview with Sky Sports on May 9 have fueled this speculation even further.

Will Mohammed Kudus continue at West Ham United?

When asked about the future of West Ham United, and whether the Hammers would pursue for European football, Kudus gave an answer that struck a chord with fans.

“100%, that should be the focus. That will be the standard in every season. We take a lot of lessons from these down times. Every setback for me personally I see it as an opportunity to grow and focus on what’s ahead,” Kudus said.

On the surface, these words might be taken as a clear indication of Kudus’ commitment to the club and its future ambitions.

However, the interview also left room for interpretation, and many fans are divided on what this response truly means for his future.

Did Kudus show true commitment to stay at West Ham?

For some, Kudus’ words are seen as a sign that he is focused on West Ham’s future and committed to seeing the club succeed, despite a relatively underwhelming season for the Hammers.

West Ham has not been able to replicate the highs of previous campaigns, and a disappointing league position and performance have cast doubt on their ability to secure European football again next season.

Mohammed Kudus goes forward during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton at the London Stadium on April 19, 2025. Image credit: Kevin Hodgson MI News/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Kudus, however, remains optimistic about the club’s potential, echoing the idea that setbacks should not define a team’s trajectory.

Yet, others believe Kudus was simply choosing his words carefully, understanding the delicate balance of not wanting to upset West Ham fans while also acknowledging the possibility of a move.

The phrasing of his response, particularly the lack of any overt mention of West Ham as the "end goal" of his career, leads some to suspect that he may indeed have an eye on a bigger move.

Hammers divided on Kudus West Ham future

A section of West Ham supporters have taken to claretandhugh.info to express their differing opinions on Kudus' future.

One fan commented:

“Bless him… he’s already somewhere else but can’t say it. I remember a famous no. 41 saying something similar. Personally, I think he’s had an average year and certainly hasn’t put his all into the badge. You only miss them when they’re gone, and you need to replace them!”

This sentiment reflects frustration with Kudus' perceived lack of consistency in his first season with West Ham.

While his technical ability is undeniable, many feel that he hasn’t fully demonstrated the level of commitment expected from a player representing the club.

Another fan echoed similar thoughts, stating:

“Got to move on from this guy. He has loads of ability but he has only shown a little of it all season. As long as we get a decent offer, he has to go.”

This comment underscores the disappointment felt by some West Ham fans who expected more from the talented midfielder.

While there is no doubt about Kudus’ potential, questions remain about his overall impact on the team.

Yet, not all reactions are negative. Another supporter wrote:

“Interesting, Kudus is world class on his day. Let’s see what happens. Would be nice to finish strong in the remaining fixtures. Maybe Mo will score a few.”

This reflects the belief that, despite the ups and downs of his season, Kudus is still a player with immense talent.

Many West Ham fans hold out hope that he could still find his rhythm in the remaining matches, helping the team finish strong and perhaps even securing a European spot.

How Kudus can become unplayable

YEN.com.gh earlier reported ex-Black Stars offensive midfielder Dan Owusu's advice for Mohammed Kudus to improve his performance in the Premier League.

The former Ghana Premier League goal machine backed the ex-Ajax playmaker to be more consistent and keep on training hard to reach greater heights in Europe.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh