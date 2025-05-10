Barcelona's 17-year-old sensation, Lamine Yamal, pranks French fans on holiday by giving a fake name

Despite his rising stardom, Yamal remains grounded, enjoying light-hearted moments like his encounter with a group of ladies

With 15 goals and 24 assists in 51 games in all competitions, Yamal's meteoric rise at Barcelona continues

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Lamine Yamal had a light-hearted moment during an encounter with a group of women ahead of final El Clasico of the season on May 11.

The young football sensation, who has been turning heads with his exceptional performances for Barcelona, experienced a humorous and humble interaction with a group of French ladies near Barcelona, a moment that has since gone viral.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final Second Leg match between FC Internazionale Milano and FC Barcelona on May 06, 2025. Image credit: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Yamal, who has become one of the most exciting talents in European football, was obvisoualy on holiday when he was approached by the group of women, who asked him for a simple favor of taking a photo of them.

At the time, Yamal, perhaps not instantly recognized by the women despite his rapid rise to prominence, decided to humorously tell them his name was "Ryan" when they inquired further about his identity.

Lamine Yamal dejected after FC Internazionale Milano defefated FC Barcelona 4-3 at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on May 06, 2025 in Milan, Italy. Image credit: Marco Luzzani

Source: Getty Images

This innocent yet funny exchange has captivated the internet, adding to the growing list of viral moments involving the football star.

While Yamal is becoming a household name for football fans around the world, this incident showcased the youthful charm and modesty that the 17-year-old exudes off the pitch.

Yamal’s journey to prominence has been nothing short of meteoric. At just 17 years old, he has already established himself as a key figure for Barcelona, contributing significantly to their success this season.

With 15 goals and 24 assists across all competitions in 51 appearances, Yamal has proven to be a versatile and highly effective player for the Catalan giants.

Lamine Yamal's viral moment

The fact that the football sensation, who has been making waves with Barcelona and has earned a place in the Spain national team, was able to remain so humble and unaffected by his fame resonated with many.

This moment serves as a reminder that despite his success on the pitch, Yamal is still a young man with a sense of humor, who hasn’t let his newfound fame go to his head.

Will Lamine Yamal play in the Barcelona-Real Madrid El Clasico?

As fans eagerly anticipates the upcoming El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, all eyes will be on Yamal, who is expected to play a crucial role in the match.

With his performances this season, Yamal has become a key asset for Barcelona, and fans will be hoping he can continue his impressive form in one of football’s most iconic fixtures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh