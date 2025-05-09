Martin Zubimendi hints at leaving Real Sociedad, fueling speculation of a £51m Arsenal switch as Mikel Arteta looks to reinforce his midfield

Partey's Arsenal future hangs in the balance, with no contract extension confirmed and strong interest from Spanish clubs

The highly-rated Spanish international defensive midfielder is widely expected to join the Premier League in 2025/26

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Arsenal’s midfield is set for a significant transformation this summer, with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi reportedly nearing a £51 million move to the Emirates Stadium.

This potential acquisition signals a shift in Mikel Arteta’s tactical approach and raises questions about the future of current midfield stalwart, Thomas Partey.

Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad set to join Arsenal with Thomas Partey's contract situation uncertain as Arsenal planned transfers 2025/26 heats up. Image credit: Denis Doyle, James Gill - Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

Martin Zubimendi’s impressive rise at Real Sociedad

Martin Zubimendi, 26, has been a cornerstone of Real Sociedad’s midfield since his debut in 2017.

This season, he has featured in 45 competitive matches, contributing four goals and one assist.

Zubimendi drops Arsenal transfer clue

His performances have attracted attention from top European clubs, including Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona.

Despite previous rejections of transfer offers, Zubimendi has indicated a willingness to consider a move this summer.

As quoted by TBR Football, the in-form midfielder has made a statement which many interpret to be a signal that his speculated move to Arsenal might just be true.

''We get used to so many good things happening to me. But sometimes you have to slow down, look back and realise everything you’re experiencing and everything you’ve achieved. Luckily, I’ve had the chance to experience many good things with Real Sociedad, many dreams come true. Europa League, Champions League, a title. I couldn’t ask for more." he said.

Arsenal’s summer transfers for 2025/26

With Zubimendi’s potential arrival, Arsenal aims to strengthen their midfield ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The club is also targeting other attacking players such as Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzing and Viktor Gyökeres of Sporting CP.

This strategy indicates a shift towards a more dynamic and youthful midfield trio, potentially sidelining older players like Ghana's Partey and Jorginho.

Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal

Thomas Partey, 31, has been instrumental in Arsenal’s midfield since his £45 million move from Atlético Madrid in 2020.

However, his tenure at the club is nearing its end. Reports indicate that Arsenal will not offer him a contract extension, and he is expected to depart at the end of the 2024/25 season

The former UD Almeria player has also expressed a desire to return to Spain, with Barcelona emerging as the frontrunners for his signature .

Is Martin Zubimendi better than Thomas Partey?

The potential signing of Zubimendi represents a strategic move by Arsenal to rejuvenate Arteta's midfield or whoever would be in charge of the team next season.

Zubimendi’s technical proficiency and tactical awareness make him a suitable replacement for defensive midfielder Partey.

Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Sociedad v Athletic de Bilbao at the Estadio Reale Arena on May 4, 2025. Image credit: Cesar Ortiz/Soccrates

Source: Getty Images

His arrival would allow Declan Rice to operate in a more advanced role, with Zubimendi providing the necessary defensive cover.

Given he is much younger than the Ghanaian, it appears to be a good business if Arsenal could get this done.

Thomas Partey’s costly errors vs PSG

The Black Stars player had a night to forget as Arsenal bowed out of the UEFA Champions League on May 7, losing 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the decisive second leg of their semi-final clash.

The Arsenal midfielder was directly involved in both goals conceded by the Gunners, putting his performance under intense scrutiny.

In the 27th minute, Partey's weak clearance resulted in Fabian Ruiz's opener for PSG before the Ghanaian made another critical mistake leading to Hakimi Achraf's wonderful second for the home team.

Despite a late surge and a goal from Bukayo Saka, Arsenal couldn’t overturn the deficit. Partey’s unforced errors came at the worst possible moment, undermining Arsenal’s hopes of reaching their first Champions League final since 2006.

While mistakes happen in football, the magnitude of the occasion, only intensified questions about his form and long-term role in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

As Arsenal plans to refresh their midfield, such performances could weigh heavily in the decision to part ways with Partey as early as this summer.

Are Arsenal treating Partey fairly?

With Thomas Partey’s contract set to expire in June 2025 and no renewal talks currently underway, many fans are questioning whether Arsenal are being fair to the experienced midfielder.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Martin Zubimendi and other midfield reinforcements signals a strategic shift towards younger, more durable players.

Still, critics argue that Partey’s recent downturn in form, including the costly display against PSG, doesn’t erase his past contributions.

At 31, he may not fit the long-term vision, but allowing him to leave without a proper send-off or contract clarity is not the best for a player who has shown good commitment over the years.

Bullish Partey ahead of PSG vs Arsenal

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the confident Instagram post of Thomas Partey ahead of his team's critical UEFA Champions League semis second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

The 31-year-old was fired up for Arsenal's biggest game of the season at Parc des Princes, however, the night was for the Gunners who suffered another defeat to PSG.

Luis Enrique's side produced a great game to pick up a 2-1 win to reach the 2025 UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh