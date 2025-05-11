Brentford’s Yoane Wissa has emerged as a top summer target for West Ham amid transfer buzz around starboy Mohammed Kudus

Wissa is now the joint-second highest African scorer in the EPL, behind only Mohamed Salah, showcasing his potential

With Kudus linked to Arsenal and Liverpool, West Ham’s interest in Wissa could be a smart preemptive move to replace the Ghanaian

West Ham United have set their sights on Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa as the 2025 summer transfer window approaches.

The 28-year-old DR Congo international has been in scintillating form throughout the 2024/25 Premier League season, emerging as one of the most clinical African forwards in the league.

With uncertainty surrounding the future of star man Mohammed Kudus, Wissa’s potential arrival could either be a replacement or a major boost to the Hammers’ attacking arsenal for the 2025/26 campaign.

Yoane Wissa's great 2024/25 Brentford season

Wissa’s performance this season has turned heads across the league. He has netted 18 goals and provided 3 assists in the Premier League at the time of writing this article, establishing himself as a reliable and dynamic forward.

His numbers not only reflect consistency but also place him among the top African scorers in the league.

Only Mohamed Salah of Liverpool (28 goals) and teammate Bryan Mbeumo (also 18 goals) have matched or surpassed Wissa's tally, making him the second joint-highest African scorer in the English top flight.

Operating primarily as a center-forward, Wissa has also shown his versatility by playing effectively on both wings.

His ability to adapt across attacking positions is a trait West Ham will value, especially considering the fluidity in their front line under manager David Moyes.

Can Yoane Wissa fit into West Ham United?

West Ham have evolved into a tactically flexible side with a strong focus on counter-attacking football.

The Congolese attacker's pace, directness, and eye for goal make him a natural fit for Moyes' system.

His tenacity off the ball and ability to stretch defences with his runs would complement the current setup that thrives on quick transitions.

Furthermore, Wissa’s physicality and work rate align well with the Premier League’s demanding tempo.

His four-season experience at Brentford has seen him develop into a complete forward—capable of leading the line or supporting from wide areas.

This makes him an ideal option for West Ham whether they operate with one striker or a more fluid front three.

Will Mohammed Kudus leave or stay at West Ham?

The transfer rumours surrounding Mohammed Kudus have intensified in recent weeks, with Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly interested in the Ghanaian midfielder.

Kudus has not been one of West Ham’s standout players this season, however, he still attracts major attention from the top clubs.

Wissa’s potential acquisition appears to be a proactive step by West Ham’s recruitment team.

While the Dr Congo striker is not a like-for-like replacement, given Kudus' unique playmaking ability, he would help fill the attacking void if Kudus departs.

Wissa offers end product, with 44 EPL goals in four seasons to his credit. He also possesses positional flexibility, helping to maintain the team's offensive output in Kudus' absence.

Can Yoane Wissa and Mohammed Kudus play together?

Should West Ham succeed in keeping Kudus while also signing Wissa, it could mark the beginning of a potent attacking trio for the Hammers.

Imagine a front line featuring Kudus, Wissa, and Jarrod Bowen, with the likes of Lucas Paquetá pulling the strings from midfield. Such an attack would give West Ham a sharp edge going into the 2025/26 season.

The Congolese and the Ghanaiana could alternate across multiple positions, creating unpredictable attacking patterns for opponents to deal with.

The Hammers would have a wealth of options, whether playing on the break, dominating possession, or chasing games.

Will Brentford sell Yoane Wissa to West Ham United?

Brentford may be reluctant to part with a player who has become a central figure in their attack, but the allure of a bigger stage and potential European football could tempt Wissa.

His contract situation and Brentford’s own transfer plans will likely influence the ease or difficulty of the move. Wissa's current deal expires in June 2026.

Mohammed Kudus looks ahead of 2025/26 West Ham season

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the latest interview of Mohammed Kudus with Sky Sports ahead of West Ham United's Premier League visit to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Black Stars playmaker opened up about the team's stuggles this season and made optimistic comments ahead of next season, declaring that the Hammers would aim for European football qualification.

