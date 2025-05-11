Mohammed Salisu reaches a major career achievement as AS Monaco qualifies for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League

The Ghanaian center-back would be poised to compete in the prestigious competition for the first time in his career

The former Southampton defender was, however, left on the substitute bench as Monaco defeated Lyon on Saturday

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has achieved a major career milestone as AS Monaco secured qualification for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

The Ligue 1 side confirmed their spot among Europe’s elite following a commanding 2-0 home victory against Lyon on Saturday, May 10, despite Salisu remaining an unused substitute.

This achievement marks the first time Salisu has helped a club qualify for the prestigious competition, underlining a new chapter in his football journey.

Monaco qualify for 2025/26 Champions League

The principality club produced a clinical performance at Stade Louis II, maintaining their composure to secure all three points to qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

The win took them to 61 points after 33 matches, placing them third in the league table and mathematically ensuring a top-four finish.

With only five matches left in the season, Monaco’s consistency and defensive solidity have paid dividends.

The club's return to the UEFA Champions League is a major boost after several seasons of mixed results, and it reflects a well-executed rebuild under their current technical leadership.

Salisu helps Monaco seal UEFA CL spot

Though he did not feature in Saturday’s game, Mohammed Salisu has been an important figure in Monaco’s squad since his move from Southampton.

The 26-year-old center-back, who helped Ghana defeat Chad and Madagascar in March, has gradually been working his way back to full fitness after dealing with injury setbacks earlier in the campaign.

Throughout the season, the Ghanaian has provided depth and defensive assurance when fit, contributing to Monaco’s improved defensive record.

His physicality, composure on the ball, and aerial strength are qualities the club values highly as they prepare for the demands of European competition.

Massive career first for Mohammed Salisu

This qualification to the UEFA Champions League represents a historic moment in Salisu's career.

It is the first time he has been part of a squad that will participate in Europe's premier club competition, with Thomas Partey featuring in the 2024/25 UEFA CL with Arsenal.

For the Ghanaian international, the chance to represent his club on the biggest stage in European football is not just a personal milestone but also a source of pride for the Black Stars.

He joins a select group of Ghanaian players to reach the Champions League, a competition that has long showcased the best talents from across the globe.

Will Mohammed Salisu play in 202/26 UEFA Champions League?

As Monaco look ahead to the 2025/26 Champions League campaign, Salisu will be aiming to solidify his place in the team and play a more prominent role.

However, the Ghanaian defender knows he must punch above his weight if he is to et back into the Monaco starting XI given Wilfried Singo and Thilo Kehrer are currently ahead of him.

With a full preseason likely on the cards, he has the opportunity to prove himself and compete for a regular starting position.

Head coach Adi Hütter is expected to rely on squad depth as Monaco navigate the dual demands of domestic and European competitions.

Salisu's experience in top leagues and his international exposure with the Black Stars of Ghana could be key assets moving forward.

Mohammed Salisu's Monaco lifestyle

