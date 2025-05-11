Antoine Semenyo is not only impressing on the pitch; he is scoring the right goals off the pitch with his gorgeous partner

The 25-year-old has been dating London-based entrepreneur Jordeen Buckley since moving to Bournemouth

Antoine Semenyo has quickly established himself as one of Ghana's standout footballers in Europe.

With a powerful blend of pace, strength, and finishing ability, the 25-year-old has been instrumental in AFC Bournemouth’s impressive Premier League campaign, one that could end with a historic top-half finish for the Cherries.

Antoine Semenyo's red-hot form this season

According to Transfermarkt, the dynamic forward has registered nine goals and six assists in the ongoing season, placing him just behind Justin Kluivert and Evanilson in the club’s scoring chart.

His all-round contribution, from breaking defensive lines to pressing high up the pitch, has not gone unnoticed.

Top-flight giants such as Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on the London-born attacker, per Givemesport.

Inside Semenyo’s life off the pitch

While Semenyo’s on-field exploits continue to draw headlines, his personal life has also piqued the interest of fans, particularly his relationship with Jordeen Buckley.

Despite the striker’s preference for a low-key lifestyle, Jordeen has occasionally offered glimpses into their bond.

Meet Jordeen Buckley, Semenyo's stunning girlfriend: 5 facts to know about her

Here are five key insights about the woman who shares life with the Black Stars forward:

1. Adventurous and energetic spirit

A true Gen Z personality, Jordeen Buckley thrives on a vibrant lifestyle. Between managing work and personal commitments, she carves out time for exploration and relaxation.

Travel plays a significant role in her routine, as evidenced by her romantic escapades with Semenyo, including a cosy trip to Paris, showcasing the couple’s shared love for experiences outside the football bubble.

She's also keen on personal wellness, regularly hitting the gym to maintain a well-toned physique.

2. Romance with a touch of public affection

Though naturally private, Jordeen isn’t afraid to publicly express her affection.

Social media moments, from heartfelt birthday tributes to inseparable Valentine’s Day messages, reveal the emotional bond between the two.

Their posts, though subtle, paint a picture of a relationship rooted in admiration and genuine support.

3. Steadfast support on matchdays

When Semenyo steps onto the pitch, Jordeen is rarely far from the action.

Whether at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium or away fixtures, she’s been spotted cheering passionately from the stands.

Notably, she was present during the club’s landmark victory over Manchester City, where Semenyo found the back of the net.

4. Rising influence in the digital space

Jordeen is also building her own brand online.

With over 39,000 followers on TikTok, she shares a blend of lifestyle content, including fitness routines, matchday diaries, and close-knit moments with Semenyo.

Her posts reflect both her individuality and her role as a supportive partner, striking a balance that resonates with her growing audience.

5. Entrepreneurial drive and ambition

Away from social media and stadium lights, Jordeen is a thriving businesswoman.

Based in London, she owns JRosé NailBar, a beauty studio that showcases her talent as a nail technician.

Her venture is more than a side hustle, it’s a reflection of her ambition and independence.

Like many modern women, she balances professional aspirations with personal life, carving a niche for herself in the UK’s competitive beauty industry.

The 6 most dazzling football companions

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted the glamorous lives of footballers’ partners, who often draw media attention for standing firmly by their significant others.

Among the standout names was Jordeen Buckley, the stunning girlfriend of Antoine Semenyo, featured on a list of the most dazzling companions of global football stars.

