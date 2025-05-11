West Ham take the lead against Man United at Old Trafford as Mohammed Kudus set up Tomas Soucek for game's opener

The Black Stars playmaker is htting a fine form at towards the end of the 2024/25 Premier League season

Kudus has been linked with a move away from West Ham United, with several top sides mentioned in the transfer rumours

In a pivotal Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 11, 2025, Mohammed Kudus showcased his exceptional talent by providing a brilliant assist that led to Tomas Soucek's goal.

The Hammers took a first-half lead, with Soucek punishing a sleeping United backline after Ghana playmaker Kudus delivered a brilliant ball into the area.

Mohammed Kudus and Noussair Mazroaoui battle for the ball during the Manchester United vs West Ham United EPL game on May 11, 2025. Image credit: Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

Mohammed Kudus' assist against Manchester United

The breakthrough came when Aaron Wan-Bissaka, operating on the left flank, delivered a precise pass to Kudus inside the box.

Demonstrating his agility and vision, Kudus deftly maneuvered past Amad Diallo and executed a pinpoint pass to Soucek, who finished with a clever back-heel into the bottom right corner of the net .

This assist marked Kudus' third in the Premier League this season, highlighting his growing influence in West Ham's attacking play.

Tomas Soucek goal vs Man United

The goal not only gave West Ham the lead but also held significant implications in the league standings.

Heading into the Man United vs West Ham PL match, the Hammes were positioned just above the relegation zone in 17th place, with Manchester United slightly ahead in 15th.

Securing a win at Old Trafford would be monumental for the Hammers, potentially lifting them out of the relegation battle.

Moreover, this fixture held historical significance, as West Ham had not secured a Premier League victory at Old Trafford since 2007.

Kudus' assist and Soucek's goal brings them closer to ending this long-standing drought, with 45 minute left.

Will Mohammed Kudus continue at West Ham United?

Mohammed Kudus' performance comes amid swirling transfer rumors linking him with a move away from West Ham at the season's end.

His ability to influence high-stakes matches, such as this one against Manchester United, only amplifies his appeal to potential suitors.

West Ham United lineup vs Manchester United

Graham Potter selected Alphonse Areola in goal. Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Aaron Cresswell form the back three-man defence.

In midfield, Vladimir Coufal and ex-Manchester United defender, Aaron Wan-Bissaka operate as the wing-backs while Guido Rodriguez, James Ward-Prowse, and Tomas Soucek are in the middle.

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowe lead the West Ham United attack.

West Ham fans react to potential Kudus exit

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the reaction of a section of West Ham United fans following Mohammed Kudus' latest Sky Sports interview.

The former Ajax midfielder spoke on a number of issues in the high-profile interaction where he revealed his committment to continue with the Hammers.

However, some fans were of different opinion, predicting the Black Stars midfielder only selected his words carefully. Many of them believe Kudus would leave if a better offer is put in for his signature.

