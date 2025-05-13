Ibrahim Sulemana scores a stunning winner on his debut goal for Atalanta, coming off the bench to seal a 2-1 victory against Roma

Sulemana’s goal sends Atalanta back to the UEFA Champions League for 2025/26, sparking celebrations in Bergamo

The 21-year-old Ghana international announces himself in style, making history with his first goal for Atalanta

Ibrahim Sulemana announced himself at Atalanta with a stunning match-winner against AS Roma to seal Champions League qualification for La Dea.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian midfielder scored his first goal for the club in dramatic fashion during a high-stakes Serie A clash against AS Roma on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Ibrahim Sulemana of Atalanta BC celebrates after scoring his team's second goal ,during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and AS Roma at Gewiss Stadium on May 12, 2025. Image credit: MB Media

The result not only secured three vital points for the Bergamo side but also guaranteed their place in the 2025/26 UEFA CL.

Tough Atalanta vs AS Roma Serie A battle

The atmosphere at the Gewiss Stadium was electric as Atalanta hosted AS Roma in what was a crucial fixture for both sides.

Atalanta, eyeing a Champions League spot, needed a win to keep their destiny in their own hands. Roma, likewise, were pushing for a European finish and came with intent.

Ademola Lookman gave the home fans something to cheer about early, scoring in the 9th minute after a clever through-ball and composed finish.

However, Roma struck back in the 32nd minute through Bryan Cristante, whose header off a cross leveled the score and brought tension back to the contest.

Match winner Ibrahim Sulemana debut Atalanta goal

With the game finely balanced and the pressure mounting, Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini made a decisive substitution in the 68th minute.

Off came the experienced Mario Pašalić, and on came Ibrahim Sulemana, still seeking his first goal in the club’s colors after joining from Cagliari in 2024.

Ibrahim Sulemana take a selfie with Ademola Lookman of Atalanta BC (R) with the best player trophy ,during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and AS Roma on May 12, 2025. Image credit: MB Media

Just eight minutes after stepping onto the pitch, the Black Stars of Ghana midfielder seized his moment.

In the 76th minute, a slick move by Atalanta saw the ball directed to Sulemana who delivered a powerful side-footed strike that rocketed past the Roma goalkeeper, Mile Svilar, to the back of the net.

Atalanta qualifies for Champions League

Sulemana’s goal did more than win a match, it secured a season-defining outcome.

The 2-1 victory confirmed 3rd-placed Atalanta’s qualification for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, a competition that will once again welcome the Black and Blues to its grand stage.

For a club known for its attacking philosophy and player development, returning to Europe's top competition is a testament to their consistency and ambition.

With young talents like Sulemana stepping up, the future looks promising in Bergamo while Ghana boss Otto Addo may be delighted to have the talented midfielder for the September World Cup qualifiers after he missed out on March's games against Chad and Madagascar.

Monaco qualify for Champions League with Mohammed Salisu

YEN.com.gh earlier reported AS Monaco's Champions League 2025/26 qualification following their 2-0 Ligue 1 win against Olumpique Lyon on May 10.

The Ghana international center-back was, however, an unused substitute in the game, with Ivorian defender Wilfried Singo and German player Thilo Kehrer as the starters.

