Rodrygo shocked Real Madrid by reportedly refusing to play in Sunday's El Clasico, signaling deep dissatisfaction

With Jude Bellingham’s rise and Kylian Mbappe’s arrival, Rodrygo feels pushed aside, losing his role as a central figure

Meanwhile, manager Carlo Ancelotti is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season after his Brazil appointment

Rodrygo Goes’ tenure at Real Madrid appears to be drawing to a dramatic close after winning 13 trophies in six years with Los Blancos.

The Brazilian winger has reportedly made it clear he no longer wishes to don the iconic white shirt.

The 24-year-old’s apparent refusal to participate in Sunday’s El Clasico, a pivotal clash which saw Los Blancos fall 4-3 to arch-rivals Barcelona, has intensified speculation about his future, per Daily Mail.

With only three LaLiga matches remaining, Barcelona now hold a commanding seven-point lead, leaving their eternal rivals with slim hopes of reclaiming the domestic crown.

Have Mbappe and Jude Bellingham rise affected Rodrygo?

Rodrygo’s frustrations reportedly stem from feeling overshadowed at the Bernabeu.

The arrivals of Jude Bellingham last summer and the impending inclusion of Kylian Mbappe have significantly altered both the tactical setup and the media dynamics within the club.

Bellingham’s explosive start and Mbappe’s superstar aura have seen them take center stage, leaving the Brazilian, once viewed as a key pillar in Madrid’s next generation, on the periphery.

Spanish outlet Marca claims that Rodrygo had envisioned himself sharing the spotlight with compatriot Vinicius Jr., forming a Brazilian partnership to lead the club forward.

However, Mbappe, who equaled an undesirable 82-year-old record in Sunday's El Clasico, arrived last summer to further limit Rodrygo's first-team place.

Why Rodrygo wants to leave Real Madrid

Beyond media favoritism, the impact has spilled onto the pitch. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has had to reshape his attacking unit, often asking Rodrygo to play in unfamiliar positions or reduce his minutes in favor of the new arrivals.

Sources close to the player suggest this has affected his morale and sense of purpose within the squad.

Further complicating the situation is a reported strain between Vinicius Jr. and Mbappe, potentially unsettling the squad’s chemistry.

Rodrygo, caught in the middle, seems to have decided that a fresh start is necessary to reignite his career.

Which teams want to sign Real Madrid's Rodrygo?

The 24-year-old's apparent decision to seek a summer departure has Premier League clubs already circling, with Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City all expressing strong interest.

Each of these clubs could offer the Brazilian a central role in their attacking plans, something he now seems unlikely to regain in Madrid.

Having joined Real Madrid from Santos in 2019, Rodrygo has made over 250 appearances and scored some iconic goals, particularly in the Champions League.

Ancelotti named new Brazil national team head coach

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the breaking news story of Carlo Ancelotti's appointment as Brazil national team's manager on Monday, May 12.

The experienced Italian trainer, after notably leading Real Madrid to La Decima in 2014, returned to the Spanish giants in 2021 to win more titles for Los Blancos.

However, Real Madrid have struggled throughout the current campaign, losing four successive El Clasico fixtures to Barcelona, and are set to finish the season trophy-less.

