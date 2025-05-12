Brazil have officially announced the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as their new national team manager.

The Real Madrid boss will take the reins of the Seleção in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking a historic chapter for both the Italian tactician and the five-time world champions.

Newly named Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts during Real Madrid's La Liga match vs Celta de Vigo on May 4, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Carlo Ancelotti new Brazil national team head coach

The announcement was made on Monday, May 12, 2025, by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), ending months of speculation.

In an X statement, CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues hailed the decision:

“The greatest national team in the history of football will now be led by the most successful coach in the world. Carlo Ancelotti, synonymous with historic achievements, was announced this Monday (12) by the CBF president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, as the new coach of the Brazilian national team.”

This will be the first time a non-Brazilian manager will permanently lead the team since Filpo Núñez in 1965, a bold testament to Ancelotti’s global reputation and Brazil’s urgent ambition to reclaim its former glory.

Can Ancelotti win the 2026 World Cup with Brazil?

The ex-AC Milan manager won’t have long to ease into his new role. His first test will come next month when Brazil face Ecuador and Paraguay in crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

With the CONMEBOL qualification campaign proving fiercely competitive, the pressure will be on Ancelotti to deliver results from the outset.

The Canarinho currently sit in a delicate position in the standings, and the CBF will be expecting the 65-year-old to immediately bring structure, leadership, and confidence to a squad brimming with talent but lacking recent consistency.

Carlo Ancelotti rich football coaching career

Carlo Ancelotti's managerial résumé is unparalleled. He is the only coach to have won the UEFA Champions League four times and has claimed domestic league titles in Italy, England, France, Germany, and Spain.

Most recently, he led Real Madrid to another La Liga and Champions League double in 2024, further cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s most respected figures.

Can Brazil revive with Carlo Ancelotti in charge?

Brazil’s recent international campaigns have been underwhelming by their lofty standards.

A quarterfinal exit at the 2022 World Cup and a lackluster showing at the 2024 Copa América have left fans craving a return to dominance.

Ancelotti’s appointment is being viewed as a turning point—an opportunity to restore Brazil’s prestige on the global stage.

With talents like Raphinha, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, and Endrick maturing rapidly, and now under the stewardship of their Real Madrid mentor, the stage is set for a revitalized Brazilian side.

