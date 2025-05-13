Premier League heavyweights Manchester United are just one win away from sealing Champions League qualification

The Red Devils cruised past Athletic Bilbao to book a mouthwatering all-English Europa League final clash with Tottenham on May 21

However, if Ruben Amorim’s men lift the trophy, they will not mark the occasion with an open-top bus parade

Manchester United will opt for a private barbecue celebration instead of a traditional open-top bus parade if the team beats defeat Tottenham Hotspur in this year’s Europa League final.

Despite enduring a miserable domestic campaign, which sees the Red Devils languishing in 16th place and heading for their worst-ever Premier League points tally, there is still a chance to salvage the season.

A victory against Spurs in the final on May 21 would guarantee United a place in next year’s Champions League and mark a significant high point in Ruben Amorim’s debut season.

Man United's poor form under Amorim

Under Amorim, United’s league form has been dismal.

Since February, they have only managed victories against struggling Leicester City and Ipswich Town, an underwhelming record given the club’s rich history and financial power.

However, their performances in Europe have told a different story.

A resounding 7–1 aggregate win over Athletic Bilbao has taken them within reach of silverware, per The BBC.

Yet, fans hoping to celebrate alongside their heroes may be disappointed.

Why Man United will not hold open-top bus parade

According to The Times, United have no plans for a public parade if they win in Dublin.

Instead, players, staff and their families will gather for a low-key barbecue at the Carrington training ground 24 hours after the final.

The decision is largely driven by United’s packed fixture list. Just three days after the final, they host Aston Villa in their last league match on 25 May.

The squad will then fly to Malaysia to face the ASEAN All Stars on 28 May, before heading to Hong Kong two days later.

The post-season Asia tour has drawn sharp criticism from fans and pundits, many of whom see it as poorly timed and unnecessary.

When last did Man United hold open-bus parade?

The last time Manchester United held a celebratory bus parade was in 2013, after clinching their 20th Premier League title under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

On that occasion, over 100,000 fans filled the streets of Manchester.

For now, any potential silverware under Amorim looks set to be marked quietly—far from the roaring crowds of old Trafford’s golden days.

Will Tottenham hold open-bus parade?

Spurs have yet to disclose their plans in the event of a win over Manchester United, but expectations are high that the north London club would hold a parade to celebrate lifting the Europa League trophy.

Tottenham's last major silverware came in the form of the 2008 League Cup, and manager Ange Postecoglou believes that a triumph in Bilbao could significantly shift the way the club is seen and perceived.

