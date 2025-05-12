Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is training with the Portugal U15 as he marks his first-ever national team call-up

The son of the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo appears to disclose the two great players he reveres

Portugal U15s head to the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia, where Ronaldo Jr. is expected to feature

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the son of global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, is making headlines of his own after earning a call-up to Portugal's Under-15 national team.

The young forward is following his father’s legacy and carving out his identity with a blend of influences, including French star Kylian Mbappé.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, son of Cristiano Ronaldo, at Portugal U15 training on Monday May 12, 2025.

Can Ronaldo Jr. reach his father, Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy?

At just 14 years old, Ronaldo Jr. has taken a major step forward in his footballing journey by joining the Portugal U15s.

This selection marks his debut on the international stage and comes as part of the squad set to compete in the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia.

Scheduled from May 13 to 18, the event will see Portugal face challenging opponents, including England, Greece, and Japan.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr at Portugal U15 training on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Having already developed in the youth academy of Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where his father currently plays, the younger Ronaldo now has the opportunity to represent his country and showcase his skills in a competitive international setting.

Ronaldo Jr wears Cristiano Ronaldo and Mbappe's signature boots

Cristiano Jr. has often been seen modelling his game and image after his father, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history.

This includes wearing Nike’s CR7 Mercurial boots—gear synonymous with Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive pace and goal-scoring prowess.

However, what has recently caught the attention of fans is Ronaldo Jr.'s choice to also wear boots from another superstar, Kylian Mbappé.

The young prodigy was seen donning Mbappé's latest signature cleats, signalling a clear admiration for the Real Madrid forward and hinting at a hybrid inspiration between two generations of football greatness.

Having Ronaldo and Mbappe as his apparent footballers' idols demonstrates how ambitious the son of the ex-Real Madrid winger is.

Ronaldo Jr.'s first Portugal U15 training

During training sessions with the Portugal U15s, Ronaldo Jr. has looked confident and focused.

His combination of sharp footwork, awareness, and intelligent movement on the pitch suggests that he’s ready to contribute to the national side’s campaign in Croatia.

Observers note that he brings a well-rounded style of play, possibly a result of being exposed to elite football environments from a young age.

With time spent at academies connected to his father’s former clubs like Juventus and Manchester United, the youngster has clearly benefited from high-level coaching and world-class facilities.

