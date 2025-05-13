Al-Nassr fans believe Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at the club may be coming to an end following their latest Saudi Pro League match

The Portuguese star’s future remains uncertain, with his contract set to expire this summer

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr from Manchester United in 2023, and reports suggest his current deal ends in two months

Al-Nassr fans are questioning Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club following recent developments in the Saudi Pro League.

The 40-year-old Portuguese forward, who joined the Saudi side in 2023, has been in impressive form, scoring 91 goals in 103 appearances, including 23 goals in 28 games this season.

Despite his contributions, Al-Nassr find themselves in third place, 11 points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad, with only three games remaining.

As a result, Ronaldo’s future remains uncertain, with his contract set to expire in just two months.

According to MARCA, the Real Madrid legend had been expecting to sign a two-year extension, which would keep him at the club past his 42nd birthday.

However, the report suggests that negotiations have stalled due to Al-Nassr's recent poor form, which includes their elimination from the AFC Champions League at the semi-final stage following a 3-2 loss to Japanese side Kawasaki on April 30.

This news has raised concerns among fans, who are now unsure about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future with the club.

Al Nassr thrash Al Akhdoud without Ronaldo

The situation became even more interesting on Sunday, May 12 when Ronaldo missed Al-Nassr’s match against Al Akhdoud due to fitness issues.

His absence, however, was hardly felt as the team triumphed 9-0.

Former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane scored four goals, while ex-Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran added two, making it clear that Al-Nassr can still perform without their star player.

Al-Nassr fans call for Ronaldo's exit

Fans quickly took to social media, with many expressing the opinion that it’s time for Al-Nassr to decline extending Ronaldo’s contract and move forward without him.

@Al_Nassrt noted:

"Our biggest win of the season and Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t playing. He makes us WORSE. Get CR7 out of my Al Nassr!"

@igniteoud said:

"He ruined my childhood club, we used to win trophies now we are just trying to help him to reach 1000 goals as a part of the agreement. We fell off."

@HONEST08600247 commented:

"He makes them play terrible football. And particularly, he takes the shine off of Mane."

A fourth said:

"Ronaldo's replacement squad putting in a shift, you love to see it."

Another added:

"That's just a weak team... if we look all the matches Ronaldo didn't play with Al Nassr this season - almost every match is either a loss or a draw."

A sixth explained:

"Ronaldo on the bench realising he could have bagged 4 goals to reach 1000 early."

While another fan commented:

"It’s so clear that Portugal & Al Nassr are better without Ronaldo man… shame on him!"

What Ronaldo said about his future at Al-Nassr

Ronaldo's future at Al-Nassr remains a hot topic, but the star forward hinted at his intentions during a 2024 interview with Portuguese TV channel Now.

"I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but probably I will retire here at Al-Nassr," Ronaldo said via TNT Sports.

"I'm happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I'm happy to play in Saudi Arabia, and I want to continue."

Chairman Wontumi vows to bring Ronaldo and co. to Kotoko

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi made a bold declaration, stating his intent to bring Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Vinicius Jr. to the Ghana Premier League.

While the idea appears improbable, Wontumi remains steadfast in his belief that he can turn it into reality.

