Mohammed Kudus turned up the heat as West Ham United beat Manchester United 2-0 on Mother's Day

The Ghanaian international bagged an assist and produced a jaw-dropping moment with his impressive dribbling skillset

His exploits in the game even drew high praise from England international and clubmate Jarrod Bowen

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

On Sunday, May 11, Mohammed Kudus delivered a masterclass that reminded everyone of his undeniable talent.

Kudus' show-stopping performance guided West Ham United to a resounding 2-0 triumph over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Mohammed Kudus produced an insane skill to lob the ball past Bruno Fernandes during West Ham's win over Man United. Photo by Lee Parker - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus turns up at the Theatre of Dreams against Man United

Coming into the fixture, the Ghanaian international had been under heavy scrutiny for inconsistent showings throughout the campaign.

But against a disjointed Red Devils outfit, Kudus brushed aside recent criticism and produced one of his most complete performances this term.

Mohammed Kudus controls the ball with the chest during West Ham's victory against Manchester United. Photo by Lee Parker - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

From the opening whistle, the 24-year-old was a constant menace.

Operating primarily from the right channel, he exploited gaps in United’s defensive structure, combining speed with flair to unsettle the hosts.

His decision-making in tight spaces and sharp movements off the ball repeatedly exposed the home side’s lack of organisation.

Kudus registers assist as West Ham silence Man United at Old Trafford

Kudus registered his third Premier League assist of the season, teeing off Tomas Soucek for the opening goal in the 26th minute.

He was also heavily involved in the build-up to the second goal, a moment that effectively put the contest out of reach and snapped West Ham's eight-match winless run.

Kudus 'destroys' Bruno Fernandes with insane skill

In footage now circulating on X (formerly Twitter), the former Ajax Amsterdam attacker receives a mid-air pass from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who recently pledged international allegiance to DR Congo.

With United captain Bruno Fernandes closing in, Kudus coolly let the ball bounce before lofting it effortlessly over the Portuguese playmaker with a touch of pure elegance.

The moment left Fernandes wrong-footed and chasing shadows, while Kudus accelerated away, ball glued to his feet.

Fans celebrate Kudus after 'cooking' Fernandes

Football fans across social platforms were quick to respond:

@larbi_derek lauded the West Ham ace:

"Football made in NIMA. Kudus dey!"

@EricTrinity6 offered admiration:

"Can’t hate greatness he's a baller 🔥"

@tone_hammer addressed the critics:

"And their [Kudus and Wan-Bissaka's] link-up play was excellent, but you would have X West Ham fans telling you Kudus is not working for the team."

@ArgoIman admitted:

"Holding my hands up, Kudus was amazing that game. A chance we can rediscover his excellence from last season?"

Kudus' stats and performance this season

Statistically, Kudus remains shy of the numbers he posted in the previous campaign.

Last term, he contributed nine assists according to Transfermarkt, but this display against the Red Devils hinted at a potential late-season resurgence.

As West Ham prepare to host Champions League-chasing Nottingham Forest on Sunday, May 18, per Sofascore, the Ghanaian will aim to build on this showing.

Bowen hails Mohammed Kudus

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Jarrod Bowen hailed Mohammed Kudus for his relentless pressing and off-the-ball work, which he believes played a pivotal role in West Ham’s landmark victory over Manchester United.

Bowen, visibly thrilled after the match, emphasised Kudus’ immense contribution that often goes unnoticed in the final stats.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh